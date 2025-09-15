Explained: Trump Signals He Wants Gaza War To End, Arabs Mobilise In Doha, Netanyahu Stands Firm – Where Does Rubio Fit In?

Washington: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Israel on Sunday as the fallout from last week’s Israeli strike in Qatar continues to send shockwaves across the Middle East. His arrival came just hours before Arab and Islamic leaders gather in Doha for an emergency summit on the unprecedented attack.

Rubio’s first stop was Jerusalem’s Western Wall. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood with him and US envoy Mike Huckabee in front of the ancient stones. Cameras rolled as Netanyahu delivered a familiar message. “Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio, this alliance has never been stronger, and we deeply appreciate it. It is durable as the stones,” he said.

The trip follows days of tension between Washington and Tel Aviv. US President Donald Trump had criticised the strike on Qatari soil, which targeted Hamas officials but left six people dead, including a Qatari security officer.

Speaking to reporters before boarding his plane, Rubio made clear the United States was unsettled by the incident. Trump, he said, was “not happy” about the strike. But he stressed that the episode was “not going to change the nature of our relationship with the Israelis”.

The secretary revealed his immediate goals. “The president wants this to be finished with. And finished with meaning 48 hostages released all at once. Hamas is no longer a threat, so we can move on to the next phase, which is, how do you rebuild Gaza? How do you provide security? How do you make sure Hamas never comes back again? That is the president’s priority,” Rubio said.

He acknowledged that details of reconstruction remained unclear. “It has yet to be determined who will do that, who will pay for it and who will be in charge of the process,” he added.

On Saturday, he posted on X that his agenda in Israel would centre on “securing the return of hostages, finding ways to make sure humanitarian aid reaches civilians and addressing the threat posed by Hamas”.

Regional observers described the visit as an effort at “damage control” following international condemnation of the strike in Qatar. They say Netanyahu is still vowing that the strike in Doha perhaps won’t be an isolated incident, despite US promises that it will happen again.

The strike on Doha rattled Washington. US officials described it as a unilateral escalation that failed to serve either American or Israeli interests. The attack came as Hamas leaders met to consider a US-backed ceasefire plan. They survived. The talks collapsed. Condemnation poured in from Arab states.

Both the United States and Qatar had pledged to keep pushing for a truce. But Netanyahu continue to move ahead with harder line agenda. Late on Saturday, he said on social media that it’s Israel’s view that the Hamas leadership needs to be driven out of Qatar, because in Israel’s view, Hamas is not committed to peace.

The Israeli prime minister has also pressed ahead with his settlement agenda, signing off on expansion plans in the occupied West Bank. Observers note that the move all but shuts the door on a future Palestinian state.

At the United Nations, frustration with Israel has grown. On Friday, the General Assembly voted in favour of reviving the two-state solution. France, the United Kingdom and other Western governments are preparing to recognise Palestinian statehood at an upcoming UN session.

Meanwhile, Hamas has said it is ready to release all captives and step aside for an interim Palestinian administration on the condition that Israel withdraws fully from Gaza and ends the war.

Rubio’s visit comes at a moment of sharp uncertainty. Trump has signalled he wants the war to end soon. Arab leaders prepare to meet in Doha. Netanyahu, for his part, shows no sign of backing down.