Explained: What is Israel’s new death penalty law and why it is under scrutiny over who it targets

New Delhi: The Knesset (Israel’s national legislature) on March 30 approved a law that allows death penalty, by hanging, as default sentence for Palestinians convicted in military courts of carrying out deadly attacks against Israelis on October 7, 2023. Around 1,200 people, many of them civilians were killed and about 250 were held hostage in the assault launched by Hamas and allied Palestinian militants.

The legislation triggered international criticism, with the United Nations human rights chief urging Israel to repeal the law, calling it discriminatory and warning that it raised serious due-process concerns. Human rights organisations warn the law risks cementing what they have long described as Israel’s system of apartheid.

Expressing concern, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom have all pointed to the legislation’s apparent ethnic targeting.

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“We are particularly worried about the de facto discriminatory character of the bill. The adoption of this bill would risk undermining Israel’s commitments with regards to democratic principles,” said a joint statement from the four foreign ministries.

In February, the Amnesty International had warned the draft law would make the death penalty “another discriminatory tool in Israel’s system of apartheid”. The Human Rights Watch echoed this sentiment, saying that the law would primarily, if not exclusively, affect Palestinians.

“Israeli officials argue that imposing the death penalty is about security, but in reality, it entrenches discrimination and a two-tiered system of justice, both hallmarks of apartheid,” said Adam Coogle, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.

He further said, “The death penalty is irreversible and cruel. Along with its severe restrictions on appeals and its 90-day execution timeline, the bill aim at killing Palestinian detainees faster and with less scrutiny.”

The bill’s passage was celebrated in the Israeli parliament, with far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who championed the bill, raising a bottle of champagne. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was present in the chamber and congratulated lawmakers on the legislation’s approval.

How the law targets Palestinians

The law applies almost exclusively to military courts, which are responsible for prosecuting Palestinians living in the West Bank. Anyone convicted of killing an Israeli citizen in the territory will face the death penalty as a default sentence. Life imprisonment is only available under exceptional circumstances.

In contrast, Israelis accused of killing Palestinians in the West Bank are tried in civilian courts in Israel. Conviction rates for them are remarkably low. A study by Israeli rights group Yesh Din found that between 2005 and 2024, only about 3 percent of cases against them ended in conviction. Nearly 94 percent of investigations into settler violence were closed without charges.

This disparity is underpinned by Israel’s 2018 Nation State Law, which defines the country as the homeland of the Jewish people and prioritises Jewish settlement as a national value. Critics argue the law downgrades the status of Palestinian citizens, who make up around 20 percent of Israel’s population, by omitting any guarantee of equality.

Questions about legality

Experts argue that the legislation is legally questionable. The West Bank is considered a separate territory under Israeli military administration. It means Israel’s parliament does not have sovereign authority to legislate there.

International law does not permit Israel’s parliament to legislate for the West Bank, since the area is not legally part of Israel’s sovereign territory.

In 2024, the United Nations General Assembly called for an end to Israeli control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem within a year. The resolution cited an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice that deemed Israel’s presence unlawful.

Immediately after the bill’s approval, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel filed a petition to Supreme Court of Israel, arguing the legislation is “discriminatory by design” and that lawmakers have no authority to impose it on Palestinians in the West Bank.

Concerns over legal differences

Human rights organisations have long documented alleged disparities in the legal systems applied to Palestinians and Israeli residents living in settlements in the West Bank. Palestinians are tried under military law, while Israelis living there fall under civilian law, creating two parallel justice systems in the same territory.

This arrangement has enabled practices such as administrative detention, which allows authorities to hold Palestinians indefinitely without charges. As of March 2026, around 9,500 Palestinians are detained in Israeli prisons, many under harsh conditions or administrative detention, with limited access to legal counsel.

International concern also surrounds the treatment of Palestinian minors, who can be interrogated without parents present and are often denied timely access to lawyers. Demolition of homes is another point of contention. Permits for Palestinian construction are allegedly difficult to obtain, while Israeli outposts reportedly built without authorisation are often retroactively legalised.

Rights groups argue these policies contribute to a system in which Palestinians allegedly face restrictions, unequal protection under the law and a risk of punitive measures, including the newly legislated death penalty.