Explained: What really lies behind the tug of war between Saudi Arabia and the UAE

New Delhi: Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have escalated in recent days. Saudi state media has accused the UAE of supporting campaigns in the media that go against the Kingdom’s interests. Reports emphasised that Riyadh would take necessary measures against any threats to its national security without hesitation.

Observers say the growing political strain goes beyond superficial disagreements and shows geopolitical competition in the region. One question revolves around whether vital trade routes have become arenas of rivalry between the two Gulf neighbours.

Attention turns to Yemen, a country with over 2,000 kilometres of coastline along the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. This corridor handles nearly 10 to 12 percent of global trade. Control over the Bab al-Mandab strait, which sees commercial and military vessels, including Saudi oil tankers, has become a point of strategic importance.

The UAE has established a strong presence in the region. Investments at Berbera port in Somaliland, military bases in Eritrea and facilities in Yemen built by Abu Dhabi in late 2025 show its strategic focus. The UAE’s operations aim to maintain strong control over maritime borders and to support the United States’ interests in securing international shipping lanes. This presence has created a rivalry with Saudi Arabia.

The UAE attempted to expand its influence in Yemen through investments, a network of armed forces and military bases. The control of important ports was meant to provide an advantage in regional waters. The plan, however, ended when Saudi Arabia, which is supporting the Yemeni government, effectively removed Emirates from Yemeni ports and most of the country.

The situation could be viewed on several levels. Aden is Yemen’s natural southern gateway and its stability benefits the country and the wider region. Somaliland serves as a logistical point that reduces pressure on trade routes and aids local development. Improved infrastructure and facilities in both areas can decrease piracy, smuggling and extremist activity.

Bab al-Mandab strait is a global passage. Any disruption affects trade, energy, grain shipments and even maritime insurance. Security in these routes cannot rely on words alone and requires economic engagement on both sides to prevent chaos and the activities of extremist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood and jihadist factions.

UAE’s regional expansion has also been linked to Israel, particularly after the two countries restored relations and Tel Aviv recognised Somaliland. Saudi perceives this as a potential alliance aimed at increasing Israeli influence in areas that were not traditionally favourable. Israel has leveraged the Abraham Accords with the UAE to strengthen its presence in this strategic part of the world.

Maritime routes are important for the UAE not as a luxury but as the backbone of economic prosperity. The Emirates positions itself as a bridge between producers and consumers, markets and opportunities. Any disruption in these routes directly affects prices and supply chains. Regional power dynamics and overlapping interests make the situation increasingly complex.

Despite major investments and support for the Southern Transitional Council in Yemen, the UAE did not achieve its objectives. Saudi Arabia benefited from this outcome. The UAE continues to maintain a military presence in Eritrea and support the Rapid Response Forces in Sudan. Future interventions will depend on how the Abu Dhabi assesses risks in competition with Riyadh over maritime routes and regional waters.

While economic overlap exists, Saudi and Emirati interests in the Red Sea are complementary. Both countries face similar threats, including maritime security issues, arms and drug smuggling, extremist groups, Houthi insurgents and disruptions in trade. The UAE’s plan in the Red Sea focusses on stability rather than confrontation.

Saudi Arabia has responded by strengthening military cooperation with Somalia and Egypt. Reports indicate that Riyadh seeks to counter growing UAE influence in Africa. Somalia cancelled security and port agreements with the UAE, accusing it of violating sovereignty by covertly transporting the Southern Transitional Council’s leader through Somaliland. Saudi Arabia and Egypt support Somalia’s unity and condemn Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.

Experts interpret Saudi Arabia’s alliances with Somalia and Egypt as a strategic counter to UAE and Israeli presence. Regional tensions over maritime routes and ports have increased. Strategic competition between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, along with new players’ involvement, could create unpredictable changes in the balance of power in the region.