Explained | What The US Ending Automatic Work Permit Renewal Means For Migrants, Indians

In a move that could impact thousands of migrant workers, including many Indians, the United States has ended the automatic renewal of Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs), the official work permits that allow non-citizens to work legally in the country.

What Has Changed?

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that immigrants who apply to renew their EAD on or after October 30, 2025, will no longer receive an automatic extension of their work permits.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Until now, migrant workers were allowed to continue working even after their EAD expired, as long as they had filed a renewal application in time, a policy introduced under the Biden administration to prevent work disruptions.

Who Will Be Affected?

The change is expected to affect tens of thousands of foreign workers, particularly Indian professionals, who represent one of the largest migrant groups in the US workforce across sectors such as technology, healthcare, and education.

Existing EADs that were automatically extended before October 30, 2025, will remain valid until their approved extension period ends.

Why Has The Policy Changed?

According to DHS, the new rule aims to strengthen “vetting and screening to protect public safety and national security.”

The Trump administration, under which the rule has been introduced, said more frequent background checks will help detect fraud and identify individuals with potentially harmful intent.

Are There Any Exceptions?

Yes. DHS clarified that there will be limited exceptions, including: Extensions provided by law and renewals granted under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) through a Federal Register notice.

What Does The US Government Say?

Calling the decision a “common-sense” measure, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow said that working in the United States is a “privilege, not a right.”

He urged immigrants to apply early for renewals, up to 180 days before their EAD expires, to avoid any lapse in work authorization.

“The longer an alien waits to file an EAD renewal application, the more likely it is that they may experience a temporary lapse in their employment authorization or documentation,” USCIS said in a statement.

What It Means For Indian Workers

Indian nationals make up a large share of the US’s temporary and long-term migrant workforce, especially those on H-1B and dependent visas who also rely on EADs for employment. The end of automatic extensions could mean potential job interruptions or periods of unemployment for those who fail to renew their permits in advance.

H-1B Visa Fee Hike

This move follows the Trump administration’s recent decision to raise the visa fee for new H-1B petitions to $100,000, triggering concern among tech companies, healthcare institutions, and foreign employees.