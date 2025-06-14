Explained: Which Israeli Military And Nuclear Sites Are Iran’s Targets

New Delhi: As tensions escalate following recent Israeli strikes and Iran’s retaliatory attacks, attention has turned to what might come next. Iran has signaled its intent to respond after strikes inside its territory that resulted in high-profile losses. Military analysts and regional observers are examining the locations that could be in the spotlight if both Israel and Iran go ahead further.

Reports suggest that several important installations in Israel may be under Iranian surveillance – especially those believed to have played a role in the recent military operations.

Strategic Military Targets

Based on past Iranian retaliatory patterns, it is likely that major Israeli airbases will be among the first on any target list. These airbases are known to host advanced fighter jets and long-range strike capabilities Prominent among them are Nevatim Airbase (which reportedly houses F-35 fighter jets and has runways capable of supporting long-range operations), Palmachim and Tel Nof airbases (both are critical for missile launches and drone deployments) and Ramat David, Hatzor and Hatzerim air bases (these are considered essential for ongoing aerial and logistical operations).

Iran’s prior actions suggest it typically responds by mirroring the scope and nature of attacks it receives. If fighter jets used in the recent strikes took off from any of these locations, retaliation targeting those airbases remains a strong possibility.

Nuclear-Linked Facilities

Iran has publicly raised concerns over attacks on its nuclear infrastructure. This, in turn, has brought attention to Israel’s nuclear program, which remains outside international inspections.

Though a few Israeli nuclear research centres were reportedly targeted by Iranian missile strikes late Friday evening, there is still no official confirmation about which specific facilities were hit.

Though Israel has not officially confirmed its nuclear arsenal, the following facilities could be Tehran’s symbolic or strategic targets.

Dimona (Negev Nuclear Research Center): A highly sensitive site in southern Israel, this facility is widely believed to be the centerpiece of Israel’s nuclear capabilities. Satellite imagery over the years has shown expansion activity there, though exact functions remain classified.

Soreq Nuclear Centre: Located near Yavne, it hosts a small reactor and is said to focus on research and development. Unlike Dimona, it is under limited international monitoring.

Intelligence and Defense Infrastructure

Iran may also consider locations tied to Israel’s security and command systems. This includes the Kirya, Tel Aviv. Informally as Israel’s military nerve center, this district houses multiple defense offices. Beneath it lies a fortified underground command facility called the Bor, which is built to withstand missile strikes.

While addresses are undisclosed, some buildings in central Tel Aviv and other urban hubs are believed to double as intelligence offices under civilian covers.

Military experts suggest that any strike aimed at these facilities would require missiles capable of precision targeting and deep penetration that Iran has already used in Friday’s strikes.

Naval Facilities and Ports

With Iran maintaining strong naval capabilities, including missiles that can threaten maritime infrastructure, Israel’s ports might also be at risk. These include Haifa, Ashdod and Eilat.

While the first two are major ports that are integral to Israel’s naval operations, the last one is Israel’s southernmost port, which is important for Red Sea operations.

Iran’s Capabilities

Iran’s defense development over the past two decades has focused on self-reliance. Despite long-standing sanctions, the country has built a vast array of ballistic and cruise missiles, many of which are capable of striking deep into Israeli territory.

Some of Iran’s known missile systems include: medium-to-long range missiles such as Shahab-3, Ghadr, Emad and Qiam; newer models like Khorramshahr and Kheibar that are believed to carry heavy warheads and are capable of bypassing advanced air defenses; and precision-guided systems such as Fattah (hypersonic) and Rezvan that could be used for pinpoint strikes.

In addition to missiles, Iran has a growing fleet of armed drones, including Shahed-129, Mohajer-6 and the newer Mohajer-10, capable of long-endurance surveillance and strike missions.