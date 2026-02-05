Over the past year, the United States under President Donald Trump has drawn unprecedented scrutiny for its domestic and international actions, raising questions about adherence to international law and human rights norms. From aggressive foreign interventions to lethal law enforcement operations at home, critics argue that traditional diplomatic or political pressure has been insufficient to curb the country’s controversial behaviour, prompting calls for economic and cultural sanctions as tools of accountability.

In recent months, the US has carried out military actions abroad, including bombing operations in Nigeria purportedly to protect Christians, an invasion of Venezuela culminating in the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro, and public threats of force against Iran, Greenland, and Mexico. Domestically, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has faced mounting criticism for its use of lethal force. Since the start of 2026, three US citizens, Keith Porter Jr. in California, and Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota, have been shot and killed by federal immigration agents, with the killings of Good and Pretti captured on multiple cameras, fuelling public outrage.

Analysts note that if similar acts occurred in countries such as Iran, which has faced international condemnation for the killing of protesters, the Western-led community would likely impose sanctions and embargoes. Many now argue that only coordinated global economic pressure can influence US policy. Drawing lessons from history, observers point to the civil rights strategies of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., particularly the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955-1956, which demonstrated the power of economic non-cooperation in confronting systemic injustice.

During the 381-day boycott, approximately 40,000 Black residents of Montgomery, Alabama, avoided segregated buses, choosing instead to walk, carpool, or cycle to work, school, and church. King explained the moral imperative behind the protest, “We came to see that, in the long run, it is more honourable to walk in dignity than ride in humiliation.” The boycott faced harsh retaliation, including arrests and the bombing of King’s home, yet it ultimately forced the city to end bus segregation policies, demonstrating the impact of sustained, nonviolent economic pressure.

Experts suggest a similar model could be applied globally to address US domestic and international actions perceived as oppressive or aggressive. The Palestinian-led BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement against Israel provides a recent example. Launched in 2005 by 170 Palestinian organizations, BDS seeks to end Israeli occupation, secure equality for Arab-Palestinian citizens, and uphold the rights of refugees under UN Resolution 194. Despite being labelled “anti-Semitic” by some critics, BDS has succeeded in raising international awareness and pressuring corporations and governments complicit in systemic injustice.

Calls for boycotts targeting the US have already begun, particularly in response to ICE agent Jonathan Ross’s killing of Renée Nicole Good on 7 January 2026. Activists have urged people to avoid the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, scheduled in US stadiums this summer, as well as other high-profile events such as the America250 celebrations, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Coachella, and the Met Gala. Beyond events, pressure could focus on US corporations and media conglomerates, Google, Amazon, Palantir, News Corp, The Washington Post, and Paramount Global, which critics argue support or profit from oppression and militarism.

The strategy, proponents argue, is not intended to harm ordinary citizens but to “put justice in business”, echoing King’s principle during the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Targeting political and corporate figures who facilitate or benefit from oppression, ranging from Donald Trump to Elon Musk, could amplify global awareness and incentivise policy change.

Reflecting on the intersection of domestic inequality and international aggression, King once observed in 1967, “The evils of capitalism are as real as the evils of militarism and racism. The problems of racial injustice and economic injustice cannot be solved without a radical redistribution of political and economic power.” For many observers in 2026, this perspective underscores the urgent need for collective, peaceful global action to hold the US accountable, both at home and abroad.