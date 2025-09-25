Canada’s population stood at an estimated 41.65 million as of 1 July 2025, with an increase of only 47,098 people, or 0.1%, since the previous quarter, according to Statistics Canada. Aside from the pandemic-affected period in 2020, this represents the slowest second-quarter growth since records began in 1946.

This modest rise follows a period of rapid immigration-led expansion, including a surge of over 3% growth in 2023-24.

Decline In Temporary Residents Drives Slowdown

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The primary reason behind the current stagnation is a significant decline in non-permanent residents (NPRs).

Between April and June, Canada recorded a net loss of 58,719 temporary residents, marking the third straight quarterly decline. The number of NPRs dropped to 3.02 million, equivalent to 7.3% of the total population, down from the peak of 7.6% in October 2024.

A breakdown shows a drop of 32,025 study permit holders and 19,637 work permit holders. On the other hand, asylum claimants and protected persons rose by 17,901, continuing a 14-quarter streak of growth. Their numbers have now reached a record 497,443, with the most significant increases seen in Ontario and Quebec.

Immigration Remains Main Driver Of Growth

Despite the broader slowdown, immigration remained the largest contributor to population growth. In the second quarter, 103,507 new permanent residents were admitted, accounting for over 70% of the total growth. This is consistent with the federal government’s 2025-27 Immigration Levels Plan. The natural increase, births minus deaths, added another 13,404 people.

Looking at the year-on-year trend, growth has slowed considerably. From July 2024 to July 2025, Canada’s population grew by 389,324 people or +0.9%, down sharply from the 1.21 million (+3%) seen the previous year. Much of this deceleration is linked to policy changes introduced in 2024, including tighter controls on international student enrolment and work permits, part of broader efforts to reduce temporary migration.

Regional trends showed mixed outcomes. Prince Edward Island led with growth of +0.8%, followed by Alberta at +0.4%. In contrast, British Columbia posted a rare population decline, down by 2,154 people. Interprovincial migration also played a role, with Alberta seeing a net gain of 6,187, while Ontario experienced a net loss of 6,154, its 15th consecutive quarterly decline.

Ageing Population Raises Concerns

Meanwhile, Canada’s population continues to age. The median age has increased to 40.6 years, up from 40.3 the year before. Seniors (65+) now make up 19.5% of the population. Newfoundland and Labrador stands out with one in four residents aged over 65, giving it the oldest demographic profile in the country.

Economist Armine Yalnizyan warns that Canada is “on track to have the smallest working-age cohort in decades, fewer people available to work and more older adults requiring care.”

The slowdown carries economic consequences. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem has noted that weaker population growth, combined with a soft labour market, may depress household spending, a crucial pillar of an economy that contracted last quarter.

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is expected to unveil new immigration targets on 1 November, seeking to balance public concerns with the ongoing need for skilled workers to support housing, infrastructure, and long-term economic resilience.