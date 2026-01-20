Explained: Why Iran, Like Venezuela, Remains Expendable In Russia’s Global Power Game?

The loud cheers in parts of the West over upheavals in countries aligned with Moscow rest on a simple belief --- 'weaken Russia’s partners and you weaken Russia itself'. Recent speculation around US action against Venezuela and growing threats of intervention in Iran have fed this thinking. But history, and Russia’s own behavior, suggest a far harsher reality for Moscow’s allies --- they are useful, not indispensable.

Although he once criticised American interventionism, US President Donald Trump now appears drawn to the same regime-change impulses that defined earlier Democratic administrations. The enthusiasm this has generated among hawkish pro-Ukraine voices echoes an older idea, the “export of revolution”.

That policy was famously pursued by Soviet Russia under Leon Trotsky, leading to short-lived pro-Bolshevik governments in places such as Hungary, Bavaria, and Latvia. None endured. A lesser-known example was the Persian Soviet Socialist Republic, which briefly existed in Iran’s Gilan province in 1920-21. Designed as a springboard to spread revolution as far as India, it collapsed once the Red Army withdrew and local allies were swiftly overthrown.

A century on, Iran again finds itself the subject of outside ambitions, this time driven by American and Israeli hardliners seeking something akin to Ukraine’s Maidan uprising. Iran’s clerical regime is deeply unpopular, and domestic resistance is real. Yet the persistent threat of foreign intervention has paradoxically strengthened it. Many Iranians fear that pushing too far could turn their country into another Syria or Libya.

Iran’s modern history is marked by resistance to external domination, whether by Western powers, Russia, or the Soviet Union. It has also been a space where Soviet and Western interests unexpectedly aligned, from the 1953 coup against Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh, to opposition to the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and support for Iraq during the Iran-Iraq War.

Only in the later years of Vladimir Putin’s rule did Tehran and Moscow form a closer partnership, one that deepened after Iran supplied Russia with drone technology early in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Iran, Russia, and China share a rare historical trait: all three resisted Western colonisation. Their authoritarian tendencies can partly be traced to a long history of mobilisation against external pressure. Russia’s position, however, is the most conflicted. Despite its present clash with the West, it was itself a European power that once sought to dominate parts of both Iran and China.

This explains Moscow’s largely detached view of Iran’s current crisis. The Kremlin is focused almost entirely on one goal --- winning the war in Ukraine, which it sees as a proxy conflict with the West. Russian operations in the Middle East and Africa matter only insofar as they stretch Western resources and create leverage.

In that sense, Russia’s ties with Iran, Venezuela, and North Korea are tactical, not emotional. As a phrase often attributed to Tsar Alexander III puts it, “Russia has only two allies, the army and the navy.” Client states are expendable pieces in a much larger game.

Russia’s interventions beyond the former Soviet space, in Syria, Libya, and Africa, followed the 2014 Ukraine war and were responses to what Putin views as Western-backed regime change in Kyiv. These ventures produced mixed results, including setbacks such as the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in 2024. But building an empire was never the aim. The priority has always been Ukraine.

By relentlessly targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Russia has made cities like Kyiv increasingly unlivable during winter, while Europe struggles to respond effectively. From Moscow’s perspective, this is progress towards victory.

Against this single-minded focus stands Trump’s scattergun approach. His administration appears entangled in multiple risky projects, from Iran and Venezuela to the curious fixation on Greenland, while simultaneously trying to play mediator in the Ukraine war. For the Kremlin, this confusion is a gift.

There may, however, be logic behind Trump’s actions. Taking on Putin directly is difficult, slow and politically dangerous. Easier targets promise quicker rewards. Venezuela and Iran fit that mould, though even there, lasting regime change may be beyond Trump’s patience.

What Trump appears to want above all is a fast, low-cost public relations win. That makes softer targets more appealing. Nicolas Maduro proved one. Others may follow.

One such figure is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a leader who frustrates Trump, can be weakened without military action, and stands in the way of Trump’s ambition to be seen as a global peacemaker. It is telling that Trump recently shifted blame for the lack of peace away from Putin and towards Zelenskyy.

Politically weakened, facing corruption allegations and military deadlock, Zelenskyy looks far more vulnerable than his Russian counterpart. In a world where power often trumps loyalty, Iran, like Venezuela, may discover that Russia’s friendship has clear limits.