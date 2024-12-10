The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday took control of Mount Hermon, the highest peak in Syria, standing at 2,814 meters. This strategic move places Damascus, just 40 kilometers away, within range of Israeli artillery. Here’s what happened and why this development matters.

How Israel Secured Mt. Hermon

The IDF’s Shaldag commando unit captured a Syrian army outpost at the summit of Mount Hermon, reportedly without resistance, as the Syrian army had vacated the post amid the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government. Photos of Israeli soldiers raising their flag at the site have circulated widely on social media.

The military operation occurred within the buffer zone in the Golan Heights, a demilitarized area established after the Yom Kippur War. Israel’s advance into the buffer zone was officially described as a move to prevent rebel forces from taking control and launching potential attacks into Israel.

Strategic Importance of Mt. Hermon

Mount Hermon is considered the most critical natural stronghold in the region. By controlling the summit, Israel secures a dominant vantage point over southern Syria and parts of Lebanon. Hostile forces such as Hezbollah, ISIS, or Iran-backed militias approaching Israel are now fully exposed to Israeli surveillance and military strikes.

Previously, Israel’s radar systems on Mount Meron had a significant blind spot, allowing low-flying drones from Iran to infiltrate undetected. With radars placed on Mount Hermon, Israel can now monitor a much broader area, providing early warnings against drones and aircraft.

The peak’s location offers Israel an unparalleled advantage for intelligence-gathering and surveillance. The installation of advanced sensors will allow for intercepting enemy communications and monitoring troop movements. Special forces can leverage the mountain’s cover to conduct covert operations into Syria and beyond.

Impact on Hezbollah

Mount Hermon overlooks Hezbollah's strongholds in southern Lebanon and disrupts key smuggling routes into the Beqaa Valley. This complicates Hezbollah's logistics and restricts their movements in the area.

Implications for the Region

The capture of Mount Hermon provides a protective shield for northern Israel. Residents can now feel more secure knowing that hostile activity from Syria or Lebanon is under strict surveillance and can be swiftly neutralized.

Control over Mount Hermon gives Israel leverage in dealing with adversaries like Iran, Hezbollah, and other militant groups in the region. It sends a strong message of Israel's capability to secure its borders and neutralize threats preemptively.