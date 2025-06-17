Explained: Why PM Modi’s First Foreign Stop After Operation Sindoor Was Cyprus

New Delhi: On June 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Cyprus. It marked the first leg of his three-nation visit that includes stops in Canada and Croatia. This trip is his first overseas engagement since Operation Sindoor. He left Nicosia this for Canada, which is set to host him for the G7 Summit. The prime minister’s first stop, Cyprus, has drawn considerable attention due to its historical and strategic context.

The visit is also noteworthy for another reason, which is no Indian prime minister has visited Cyprus in over two decades. The last two leaders to do so were Indira Gandhi in 1982 and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002. With this visit, PM Modi becomes the third Indian leader to set foot on the island nation in an official capacity.

Why Cyprus First?

The timing and location of this visit are being closely observed. Cyprus has had long-standing friction with Turkey. In recent years, Ankara has shown growing support for Pakistan, especially on issues related to Kashmir. This includes diplomatic statements and military cooperation. Pakistan’s use of Turkish-origin drones in recent incidents has only added to those concerns.

Cyprus, on the other hand, has consistently supported India’s stance on terrorism and Kashmir. After the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Nicosia issued a strong condemnation and indicated it would raise concerns about cross-border terrorism from Pakistan at the European Union (EU) level.

Cyprus’s own tensions with Turkey date back to 1974, when a Greek-backed coup in Nicosia led to a military intervention by Turkey. While the southern part of the island remains under the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus, the northern third declared itself the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus that is recognised only by Ankara.

This shared friction with Ankara creates a common platform between New Delhi and Nicosia.

Strategic and Diplomatic Layers

Ministry of External Affairs S. Jaishankar highlighted that Cyprus has consistently backed New Delhi in international forums. This includes support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and endorsement of the India-US civil nuclear deal in key global groups like the Nuclear Suppliers Group and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Meanwhile, Turkey has stood in opposition on several such matters and voiced public support for Pakistan at critical diplomatic moments. During recent flare-ups, Turkey’s defense exports have found their way into Pakistan’s tactical operations, including drone-based surveillance and strikes.

PM Modi mentioned that his visit is intended to thank partner countries for standing by India’s efforts to counter terrorism. Cyprus has been one of those nations.

Business, Economic Collaboration

Cyprus offers more than diplomatic alignment. It plays an important role in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a trade and infrastructure route that connects South Asia with Europe via the Middle East. The Cypriot President, during a recent visit to Israel, highlighted the island’s position in this new economic vision.

There are already signs of growing financial cooperation. Eurobank, a major financial institution in Cyprus, is planning to open an office in Mumbai. Cyprus is also looking to act as a bridge for Indian companies entering the European market. The business environment in Cyprus, offering tax advantages, advanced financial services and a strong shipping sector, makes it attractive for Indian firms.

During the Limassol business roundtable, PM Modi spoke about expanding trade ties. Agreements like the one between the Cyprus Stock Exchange and India’s National Stock Exchange for cooperation in GIFT City, Gujarat, indicate growing economic collaboration.

The EU Angle, Energy Ties

Cyprus is set to take over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026. This opens opportunities for India to build stronger ties with Brussels through Nicosia. Talks between the two sides are expected to explore ways to move forward on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which both sides are aiming to conclude by late 2025.

The Eastern Mediterranean is emerging as an energy hotspot, especially in natural gas exploration. Cyprus is a key player in this space. The region has also seen maritime disputes involving Turkey. For India, closer ties with Cyprus offer potential partnerships in energy exploration and a presence in a strategically sensitive zone.

PM Modi’s visit to Cyprus goes beyond symbolic diplomacy. It reflects a larger plan, which is strengthening partnerships with countries that align with India's strategic, economic and security interests. It is also a signal of India's broader outreach in the Eastern Mediterranean and the EU.