Explained: Why Trump Administration’s OPT Crackdown Has 1 Lakh Indian Students Under Surveillance

Washington: The Donald Trump administration has intensified surprise inspections of foreign students in the United States under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, especially targetting those on the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) OPT extension. Officials have been visiting student residences and university housing to verify training plans and F-1 visa status.

Data from the Open Doors 2023-24 report shows that 3.3 lakh Indian students are studying in the United States, with nearly 97,556 enrolled in the OPT programme. Many of them are enrolled under STEM OPT. This makes Indian students one of the largest groups affected by the crackdown.

The Fraud Detection and National Security unit (FDNS) of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), along with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has been tasked with verifying whether Form I-983 training plans match students’ academic fields and whether F-1 visa status is maintained. STEM students receive a two-year extension, bringing total work authorisation to three years.

Some students have reported receiving unannounced inspections at their residences and being asked to provide additional documents. While others said that such checks occur regularly at university housing, some have been questioned even after switching from F-1 to H-1B status.

Immigration attorneys have explained that these inspections are lawful and represent a tool revived by the Trump administration to enforce stricter oversight on F-1 students. They have noted a clear increase in both site visits and Requests for Evidence (RFEs).

Legal experts highlighted that routine visits to student residences are generally not authorised unless the residence is explicitly listed on Form I-983 as a training site.

They advised students and employers to maintain updated Form I-983 records, verify officer credentials and respond calmly and truthfully during inspections. Officers may request details on work location, hours, salary, duties and documents such as IDs, résumés, transcripts, job offers and pay records. Attorneys have warned that non-cooperation or inconsistencies can jeopardise OPT, Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) records and F-1 status.

Experts observed that RFEs are also on the rise, sometimes referencing criminal records or other potentially adverse information during OPT-EAD applications. Checks often occur during STEM extension applications or when students report remote work. Students are strongly advised to provide accurate information and keep their Designated School Officials informed about any changes in employment or residence.

Lawyers have also noted heightened scrutiny in cases involving status changes, including transitions from H-1B to F-1 or B-2 visas. Authorities are examining such cases closely to ensure that students genuinely qualify for the programmes or visitor status they claim.

For Indian students, who form the largest group in STEM OPT in technology and consulting fields, the advice is: maintain accurate paperwork, ensure records are consistent and promptly update USCIS and universities about any changes to employment or residence.