Explained: Why Trump Is Silent On Ukraine’s Drone Daring Drone Attack On Russia

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has not so far said a word on Ukraine’s daring drone assault deep inside Russian territory. The operation destroyed dozens of strategic bombers and reportedly dealt a $7 billion blow to Moscow’s military power. But it is Trump’s silence that is now making the loudest noise in American politics.

As Ukraine and its allies cheered the historic ‘Operation Spiderweb’, Trump’s base erupted not with support, but suspicion.

“Why did not they tell Trump?” asked one MAGA (Make America Great Again)-aligned account on X.

Another wrote simply, “Where is Trump?”

Pro-Trump influencer Jack Posobiec speculated on Steve Bannon’s War Room about whether the Biden administration had secretly backed the plan, which had been in the works for 18 months – possibly during Trump’s final year in office.

Charlie Kirk, a key MAGA figure, said the attack reached “very deep into Russia” and questioned potential American involvement.

Known online as DC Draino, Rogan O’Handley alleged without evidence that it was a “false flag” designed to pull the United States into World War III.

Former Pentagon official Dan Caldwell warned that attacking nuclear-capable bombers was reckless and could provoke Russian retaliation against the NATO. He urged the United States to halt any support that may have helped enable the strike.

Base vs. Strategy

In MAGA circles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is often dismissed as a “globalist puppet”. While Russia’s missile attacks on Ukrainian civilians receive scattered attention, Ukrainian military moves like this one spark immediate outrage.

Now Trump finds himself trapped between two factions of his own party. On one side are establishment Republicans calling for tougher sanctions on Russia and continued military support for Ukraine. On the other is the MAGA base, which is loud, online and increasingly conspiratorial, demanding that the United States withdraw entirely and stop aiding Ukraine.

They want Trump to condemn the drone strike. So far, he has not.

In past comments, Trump has criticised both Russia and Ukraine, and he has long cast himself as the only leader capable of brokering peace. But now, as Ukraine lands one of its most strategic hits in the war, Trump is missing from the moment.

Experts believe he is intentionally holding back to preserve his image as a neutral and peace-minded dealmaker. “He wants to look presidential,” said one observer.

But in a moment of global drama and domestic division, silence is beginning to look like indecision.

Drones and Drama

Codenamed as ‘Operation Spiderweb’, the Ukrainian strike took 18 months to plan. Over the weekend, Ukraine’s military launched more than 100 drones at five separate Russian air bases – thousands of miles behind enemy lines.

According to Ukrainian officials, intelligence operatives smuggled drones inside truck cabins, waited in Russian territory for the right moment and then launched the attack. A total of 117 drones struck strategic aircraft, including Tu-95, Tu-22M3, Tu-160 bombers and A-50 surveillance planes.

Videos posted online showed drones zipping into the air from truck rooftops, a scene one viewer likened to a “sci-fi movie”. The strike reportedly caused billions in damage and took out aircraft that are hard, if not impossible, for Russia to replace quickly.

But while Ukraine celebrated, MAGA influencers fumed. And Trump, the man who has said he could end the war in 24 hours, said nothing.

Peace at a Price

Meanwhile, peace talks in Turkey failed to produce any breakthrough. Russia once again demanded that Ukraine withdraw from the territories it claims. Ukraine asked for a full ceasefire, the return of abducted children and a summit between Zelensky and Putin. Russia refused.

The only progress came in the form of a prisoner exchange. Ukraine’s defense minister said all POWs under 25 or in poor health would be swapped. Russia promised to return 6,000 bodies and at least 1,000 prisoners but refused to budge on territorial claims.

The timing of Ukraine’s drone strike, just before the talks, led to speculation it was meant to give Kyiv leverage. But in MAGA circles, it is being cast as a betrayal of Trump’s ceasefire push.

Now, as MAGA voices grow louder and more paranoid, a new question is taking shape. Is Trump still in control of his movement or is he falling behind it?

For a man who built his brand on always having a line and always dominating the narrative, Trump’s silence is no longer a strategy. It is a statement.