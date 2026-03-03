Explained: Why US-Israel are targeting Iran’s drone and missile launch sites

New Delhi: As tensions continue to rise in West Asia, the United States and Israel are striking Iran’s drone launch sites. Experts believe stopping drones before they are launched is more effective than trying to intercept them in the air.

Iran has developed the ability to produce and launch large numbers of low-cost drones in a short time. Security analysts say defending against continuous drone attacks requires expensive air-defence missiles and constant monitoring, which puts pressure on resources over time.

Recent phases of the conflict have shown repeated drone and missile exchanges across the region, with Iranian forces launching waves of unmanned systems toward Israeli territory and US facilities in several Arab nations following joint American and Israeli strikes on Iranian military infrastructure in late February 2026.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

They explain that intercepting each drone can cost many times more than the drone itself. Because of this cost gap, defence systems can become stressed during long periods of repeated attacks. Preventing launches helps reduce the number of incoming threats and lowers the need for repeated interceptions.

Estimates suggest that widely used Iranian loitering munitions such as the Shahed-136 can cost between $20,000 and $50,000, while interceptor missiles used to destroy them may cost hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars per shot.

Iran’s drone operations often rely on mobile launch platforms and dispersed facilities. These setups allow launches from different locations and make detection more difficult.

Military officials believe targeting launch areas, storage facilities and control systems can slow attack cycles and reduce operational capacity. During the opening stages of the ongoing campaign, US and Israeli forces targeted missile arrays, drone manufacturing centres and command infrastructure across several Iranian cities, including facilities linked to military research and launch coordination networks.

Studies by defence researchers, including analysts at policy think tanks such as the RAND Corporation, say that modern warfare increasingly depends on economic sustainability as much as battlefield capability. Limiting attacks at their source helps conserve defensive weapons and maintain readiness over longer periods.

Analysts studying recent combat trends say that drone saturation tactics are designed to force defenders into exhausting interceptor inventories, creating operational stress even when most incoming threats are successfully destroyed.

The approach is based on lessons learned from recent conflicts where large numbers of inexpensive drones forced defenders to repeatedly use costly interceptors. Similar patterns were observed in earlier regional confrontations and in other theatres of war where drone swarms were used to overwhelm layered air-defence systems.

Military planners now view early disruption of launch systems as a practical way to manage drone threats and maintain defensive balance during extended conflicts.

Recent battlefield reporting suggests that Iran has adjusted its strategy after earlier confrontations by increasing launch frequency and dispersing assets across wider geographic areas.

Analysts tracking the war say this allows attacks to continue even when individual launch sites are damaged. At the same time, US and Israeli operations have targeted communications networks and command structures along with physical launch infrastructure. The goal is to slow coordination between drone units and their targeting systems.

The ongoing conflict has also highlighted how drone warfare is changing military planning beyond West Asia. Defence officials increasingly view launch-site disruption as a cost-control measure as much as a tactical decision. By reducing the number of drones entering contested airspace, commanders seek to preserve interceptor stockpiles, maintain radar coverage efficiency and reduce long-term operational stress.

As drone technology spreads and production costs is relatively low, military planners expect future conflicts to place greater emphasis on striking launch capabilities early. The present US-Israel strategy shows a broader change toward preventing attacks at their origin rather than relying solely on interception once threats are already airborne.