Beyond airstrikes: Why the US is weighing a high-risk JSOC mission into Isfahan

The war between the United States, Israel, and Iran has entered its 22nd day and Washington is now weighing one of its most dramatic moves yet.

According to CBS News, the Trump administration is actively exploring plans to deploy elite forces from the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to locate, secure, or extract Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium. No final decision has been made.

What exactly is at stake

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Iran holds approximately 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity, material that could be pushed to weapons-grade within weeks. If the entire stockpile reached 90% purity, it would be enough for 11 nuclear bombs, Axios reports.

Most of the stockpile is believed to sit in the underground tunnels of the Isfahan nuclear facility, with the rest split between Fordow and Natanz. In the opening days of the war, US and Israeli strikes on these sites appeared aimed at sealing the entrances, likely to prevent the material from being moved.

But the risks are enormous

Recovering the stockpile would require a significant number of US ground troops beyond a small special operations footprint, according to seven current and former officials familiar with the military planning, as per a CNN report.

Why is the US thinking about deploying Special Forces

A ground operation is now being seriously considered, as airstrikes alone cannot fully neutralize the Isfahan tunnel complex. The lack of accessible ventilation shafts makes the underground storage facilities extremely difficult to destroy from above, as per open source military reporting.

Why now?

The timing matters. President Trump has signalled that the United States is close to achieving its core military objectives but stopped well short of declaring victory. He listed five near-completed goals: fully degrading Iran's missile capabilities, destroying its defence industrial base, and permanently eliminating its path to a nuclear weapon.

Yet even as Trump spoke of a wind-down, he ruled out any ceasefire. "You don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side," he said.

Natanz struck again

On Saturday morning, Day 22, Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was reportedly hit again in a fresh strike allegedly carried out by US and Israeli forces. The attack signals that nuclear infrastructure remains a primary target, not an afterthought.

The bigger shift: Who guards Hormuz?

Trump also hinted at a broader strategic pivot. He suggested that nations dependent on the Strait of Hormuz for energy, not the United States, should take responsibility for securing it. This marks a potential redrawing of America's role in the Persian Gulf.

The human cost so far

The war began on February 28 after a joint US-Israel strike that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on US military installations across West Asia, targeting Iraq, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Over 2,300 people have been killed in Iran since the conflict began. More than 1,300 of them were civilians. Nearly 200 were children under the age of 12.

Iranian authorities have since indicated they will halt strikes on neighbouring countries, as long as those countries are not used as launch pads against Iran.

The core question now: Will Washington choose extraction, physically securing Iran's nuclear material or dilution through continued strikes? The answer could define the endgame of the most consequential Middle East conflict in decades.