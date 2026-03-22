Explainer: How Iran struck a US base 4,000km away using missiles that "don't exist"

No one expected the Middle East war to reach the middle of the Indian Ocean. But on Day 23 of the conflict, Iran did something that shocked Washington, London, and every defence capital in between.

According to media reports, Iran fired two ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, a tiny 30-square-kilometre island sitting at the heart of the Indian Ocean, and home to one of the most secretive and powerful joint US-British military bases in the world.

One missile intercepted, one got through

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The U.S. military claims it intercepted one of the incoming missiles using its SM-3 interceptor system, a ship- and land-based missile defense platform designed to destroy short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles in space. However, a second missile reportedly fell into the waters near Diego Garcia.

The extent of damage, if any, to the American or British military infrastructure on the island has not been officially confirmed.

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The 4,000km impossible gap: How did they do it?

Here is where the story gets alarming. Diego Garcia lies approximately 4,000 kilometres from Iranian territory. And according to the IRGC's own publicly known arsenal, Iran does not possess a ballistic missile with a confirmed range of 4,000 km.

So the question that is now reverberating through defence circles is stark: How did Iran hit a target it technically cannot reach?

Three main theories are gaining traction. First, Iran may have secretly developed a new long-range missile during the conflict. Second, China or Russia, both of which have maintained varying levels of support for Iran, could have quietly provided long-range strike capabilities. Third, the launch may have originated from a location much closer to Diego Garcia rather than from Iranian territory. The IRGC has recently demonstrated the ability to fire ballistic missiles from containerized platforms disguised as standard cargo ships, making this the most plausible explanation for how the effective distance to Diego Garcia was “shortened.”

Trump's victory claim now under scrutiny

The strike also directly undercuts US President Donald Trump's repeated public assertions that Iran's weapons stockpiles have been destroyed and the war has been won. If Iran's missile arsenal was indeed neutralised, this attack raises uncomfortable questions about what Trump's administration actually knows and what it doesn't.

Why Diego Garcia matters

Diego Garcia is not just any island. It is the nerve centre of American military power projection across the Gulf and Africa. The base hosts strategic bombers, nuclear-capable submarines, and massive pre-positioned war stocks. For Britain too, the island is a critical operational anchor in the Indo-Pacific.

By striking or attempting to strike Diego Garcia, Iran has delivered a blunt strategic signal: the war is not over. And its reach, by whatever means, may be far longer than the world assumed.