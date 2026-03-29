Explainer: ‘Is US losing its grip on Iran?’ Experts reveal why Tehran now holds the upper hand

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has claimed that negotiations to end the ongoing war with Iran are “going very well”. The White House reportedly sent Tehran a list of 15 demands through intermediaries. However, officials in Washington have been tight-lipped about the proposal’s details.

On the other side, Iran has made it clear that no discussions are taking place with the United States. Iranian authorities have described Trump’s demands as “excessive” and “unreasonable”, asserting that the plan primarily serves US and Israeli interests.

Defence analysts warn that the diplomatic approach is unlikely to succeed because Iran presently holds an advantage on the battlefield.

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Tehran holds confidence, not concession

Middle East experts say that the US optimism is far from the ground reality. A month has passed since the war began, and there is no immediate military solution in sight. Iran appears to feel it is in a position of strength and sees any agreement as a form of surrender.

Andreas Craig, senior lecturer at King’s College London, says that there is a trust deficit between the two countries. “Trump has no viable military exit left. Iran senses that the United States is offering these proposals under pressure,” he says.

Proposal details leak out

While the White House has not officially released the plan, leaked reports reveal stringent measures on Iran’s nuclear programme. According to reports, Tehran would have to completely dismantle its nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow and allow full monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In return, the United States promises to lift sanctions and support the development of Iran’s civilian nuclear energy industry. The plan also proposes a 30-day ceasefire and reopening of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

Experts say that Trump’s 15‑point plan is markedly stricter than the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). While the 2015 agreement focussed narrowly on the nuclear programme, Trump’s proposal targets Iran’s missile capabilities and regional influence.

Dr. Burke Ozselic points out that this is essentially a repackaging of old conditions, which Tehran had already rejected. Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, claiming it had failed to curb Iran. The present demands directly challenge Iran’s military sovereignty.

Iran’s asymmetric advantage

Iran’s firm stance stems largely from its asymmetric warfare capabilities. The country has demonstrated it can disrupt international markets and oil supplies.

Jason M. Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, says Tehran believes it is winning and fears that accepting conditions now would show weakness. Iran is keen to consolidate its leverage before sitting down for any negotiation.

Some analysts suggest that Trump may be using a traditional negotiation tactic: starting with extreme demands to later soften them for a compromise. However, the challenge is that Iran’s capacity to endure pressure exceeds that of the United States, which has fewer options to assert military dominance.

If the 15-point plan fails, tensions in the Gulf region could escalate further. Whether Trump will adjust his approach or whether Iran will maintain its firm negotiating stance will be something to watch.