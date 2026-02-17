Explainer: Marco Rubio calls for a ‘new Western century’ – what is it; will Europe fall in line?

Washington: The grand halls of the Munich Security Conference have long been a stage where the West debates its future. This year, the tone carried unusual urgency. United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio used the platform to deliver a message that was sweeping in ambition and loaded with ideological weight. It was a call for Europe to join Washington in building what he described as a “new Western century”.

Addressing policymakers, diplomats and military officials gathered in Munich, he described the transatlantic bond as something deeper than strategy or trade. “We are part of one civilization, Western civilisation,” he said.

His remarks came at a time when President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on immigration, culture and global power has already changed political conversations across Europe.

For more than a year, the US president has talked about mass migration in Europe in blunt language, while his national security strategy has warned of what it calls “civilisational erasure” on the continent. The theme is not new within the US administration. Last year, Vice President JD Vance also criticised European “liberal values” in his debut address at the same conference.

Rubio’s speech placed those ideas into a broader geopolitical project that links defence, economics, culture and technological competition into a single Western mission.

Agenda beyond military alliances

The secretary of state highlighted several areas he believes require urgent Western coordination. He called for an end to what he termed “liberalist” policies that the Trump administration associates with Europe’s “post-war decline”. He pressed for the creation of new industrial supply chains to reduce dependence on rivals such as China. He also returned repeatedly to migration, presenting it as a defining civilisational challenge.

“The work of this new alliance should not be focussed only on military cooperation and reclaiming the industries of the past. It should also be focussed on, together, advancing our mutual interests and new frontiers, unshackling our ingenuity, our creativity and the dynamic spirit to build a new Western century,” Rubio said.

His idea blended hard security with economic revival and technological leadership. The vision extended from factories to space exploration and from artificial intelligence to mineral extraction.

Migration and liberalism at the centre

A substantial portion of Rubio’s address focussed on ideology and demographics. He argued that the optimism that followed the Cold War created unrealistic expectations about global political convergence.

He described the moment as a “dangerous delusion that we had entered ‘the end of history’”, where every country would adopt liberal democracy and “live in a world without borders, where everyone became a citizen of the world”.

From that premise, he criticised immigration policies across the West.

He warned against opening “doors to an unprecedented wave of mass migration that threatens the cohesion of our societies, the continuity of our culture and the future of our people”.

“Mass migration is not, was not, is not some fringe concern of little consequence. It was and continues to be a crisis which is transforming and destabilising societies all across the West,” he said.

He extended his critique to climate policy as well, arguing that, to “appease a climate cult, we have imposed energy policies on ourselves that are impoverishing our people”.

The remarks drew attention not only for their content but for their direct connection with themes central to Trump’s domestic and foreign policy messaging.

Rebuilding industry and supply chains

Rubio’s economic argument focussed on restoring Western industrial capacity while preparing for emerging technological competition.

He urged the United States and Europe to bring industry and jobs back home. The goal, he said, is not limited to defence manufacturing but includes leadership in high-technology sectors.

He talked about controlling critical minerals, strengthening supply chains and investing in strategic industries such as artificial intelligence and space technology. Winning influence in Global South markets formed another pillar of this strategy.

He stressed the need for a “Western supply chain for critical minerals not vulnerable to extortion from other powers”.

The issue has already moved onto Washington’s diplomatic agenda. Earlier this month, Trump hosted ministers from dozens of countries at a critical minerals conference in Washington, the first gathering under a new US-led Critical Minerals Ministerial initiative designed to counter China’s grip on global mineral supply networks.

Interpreting ‘new western century’

While Rubio presented his vision as an invitation to revived partnership, some analysts see deeper power dynamics within the proposal.

They said the speech indicated that Washington intends to define the structure of the alliance.

They said that the United States would entirely set the terms of that partnership and that it would be based on ideas Europe had long abandoned, including an embrace of empire and colonisation.

They added that the remarks suggested a worldview in which the West seeks to reassert global dominance.

They said in essence, Rubio listed the criteria for how Europe can become well-behaved vassals of the United States.

Response of European leaders

Inside the conference venue, the immediate reaction appeared warm. Rubio’s speech ended with a standing ovation. European leaders praised the call for unity, though many avoided engaging directly with his criticism of migration and liberal values.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters, “We know that in the (Trump) administration, some have a harsher tone on these topics. But the secretary of state was very clear. He said, ‘We want (a) strong Europe in the alliance’, and this is what we are working for intensively in the European Union.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, “Referring to (our) common legacy can only be welcomed with applause in Europe.”

“We will deliver a strong and independent Europe. Independent, of course, irrespective of the speeches that we hear at the Munich Security Conference, however right they may be,” he added.

German Foreign Minister John Wadephul described Rubio as a “true partner” and said, “(It was) a very clear message from Secretary Rubio that we have … to stay and stick to our international rules-based order, which is, of course, in (the) first line the United Nations. This is our Board of Peace. We have to make it more effective, as Rubio said this morning.”

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said she was “very satisfied with the tone” and substance of the address.

Europe’s internal pressures

The message of the US secretary of state came at a time when Europe is already reassessing defence, migration and economic resilience.

Migration flows driven by conflicts and instability have changed domestic politics. Far-right parties have gained ground across several countries. Governments have tightened asylum rules and strengthened border enforcement.

Denmark has introduced some of the strictest immigration policies in Europe, with leaders openly discussing the goal of “zero asylum seekers”. The United Kingdom has examined elements of the Danish approach.

Defence spending has also risen. Britain announced a major increase ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s meeting with Trump amid fears of reduced US support for Ukraine.

Europe is also working to secure its own technology and energy supply chains, particularly as trade tensions and tariff disputes change global commerce.

The transatlantic question

For many observers, Rubio’s speech crystallised a bigger strategic question about the future of US-Europe relations. Experts said the continent faces a fundamental decision.

They said that Europe has a choice to make. It can pursue strategic autonomy and try to find a balance between the great powers and within that seek a dignified partnership with America in which it is not pushed into vassalage.

The analysts also said that Europe can continue on its present path, where it slowly but steadily places itself fully under Washington’s interests, priorities, impulses and ideas about civilisational empire.

The standing ovation was pointed to as a signal of Europe’s desire to preserve the partnership.

Repairing trust

European leaders themselves acknowledged tensions in the alliance. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz used his own Munich address to call for renewed cooperation.

“Let me begin with the uncomfortable truth – a rift, a deep divide has opened between Europe and the United States. Vice President JD Vance said this a year ago here in Munich. He was right in his description,” he added, as he called for a “new transatlantic partnership”.

As the conference closed, Rubio’s phrase “new Western century” continued to echo through policy circles. Whether it becomes a rallying project or stays a contested vision now depends on how Europe chooses to define its place in a rapidly changing Western alliance.