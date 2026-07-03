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  • /Explosion at central Damascus cafe kills 9, injures 20: Syrian Govt

Explosion at central Damascus cafe kills 9, injures 20: Syrian Govt

The blast, occurred at around 3:00 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), was caused by an improvised explosive device weighing about 1 kg and packed with metal fragments, the authorities said.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 07:22 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 07:22 AM IST
Explosion at central Damascus cafe kills 9, injures 20: Syrian Govt
Image Credit: IANS

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