Explosion heard at Port Arthur, Texas Valero refinery
A massive explosion ignited a fierce blaze at a Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, sending thick plumes of smoke seen in the sky.
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A massive explosion ignited a fierce blaze at a Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, sending thick plumes of smoke seen in the sky.
The explosion is likely caused by a malfunction in an industrial heater, reported Al Jazeera, citing a law enforcement official.
Emergency crews rushed to the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, after nearby residents reported a thunderous boom that rattled homes.
Following reports of an explosion, a massive fire can be seen at the Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. pic.twitter.com/I3UYBTS41A — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 24, 2026
Sheriff Zena Stephens attributed the blast to a likely "industrial heater" malfunction, per local outlet KFDM, prompting a shelter-in-place order as thick black smoke blanketed the west side of the city.
Further details awaited.
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