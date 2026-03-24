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NewsWorldExplosion heard at Port Arthur, Texas Valero refinery
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Explosion heard at Port Arthur, Texas Valero refinery

A massive explosion ignited a fierce blaze at a Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, sending thick plumes of smoke seen in the sky.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 07:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Explosion heard at Port Arthur, Texas Valero refinery(Image: X)

A massive explosion ignited a fierce blaze at a Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, sending thick plumes of smoke seen in the sky.

The explosion is likely caused by a malfunction in an industrial heater, reported Al Jazeera, citing a law enforcement official.

Emergency crews rushed to the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, after nearby residents reported a thunderous boom that rattled homes.

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Sheriff Zena Stephens attributed the blast to a likely "industrial heater" malfunction, per local outlet KFDM, prompting a shelter-in-place order as thick black smoke blanketed the west side of the city.


Further details awaited.


 

 

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