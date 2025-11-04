Explosion Reported At Pakistan Supreme Court Building; Four Injured

An explosion occurred at the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on [insert date if known], leaving at least four people injured, according to local media reports.

Initial reports suggested that the blast was caused by a gas cylinder, though later accounts linked the incident to an air conditioner malfunction. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the explosion was accidental or the result of a terrorist attack.

Videos obtained by media channels show parts of the building’s interior damaged, with visible blood stains on the floor. One Dawn court correspondent identified one of the affected areas as a cafeteria located in the building’s basement.

Footage recorded outside the court showed people, including lawyers, evacuating the premises. At least one visibly injured individual was seen being carried away, while another person appeared disoriented but without apparent injuries.

Police officers and emergency responders were seen securing the site following the incident. An investigation is reportedly underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion.