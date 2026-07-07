/Explosion rocks Damascus near hotel hosting French President Macron during his Syria visit

Two loud explosions rocked Syria’s capital, Damascus, on Tuesday during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit. The blasts occurred near the Ministry of Tourism, within the proximity of the hotel where Macron was meant to be staying during a visit to the capital for talks with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al-Sharaa.
This is a developing news story, further details awaited.
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