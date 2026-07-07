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Explosion rocks Damascus near hotel hosting French President Macron during his Syria visit

Two explosions rocked Syria's capital, while French Presidnet Emmanuel Macron's visit near his hotel. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
Explosion rocks Damascus near hotel hosting French President Macron during his Syria visit
Image Credit: @SyJusticeArc/X

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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