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NewsWorldExplosions heard in Iran's Kharg Island; Local media reports
KHARG ISLAND IRAN

Explosions heard in Iran's Kharg Island; Local media reports

Iran's strategically important Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf was reportedly attacked, explosions heard, according to local media.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Explosions heard in Iran's Kharg Island; Local media reports(Image: X)

Ahead of the US President Donald Trump's negotiation deadline, Iran's strategically important Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf has come under attack, and thick plumes of smoke were seen as a result of the alleged attack, reports Iran's Mehr News on Tuesday .

This is a developing news stroy, subjected to updates.

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