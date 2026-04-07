Explosions heard in Iran's Kharg Island; Local media reports
Iran's strategically important Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf was reportedly attacked, explosions heard, according to local media.
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Ahead of the US President Donald Trump's negotiation deadline, Iran's strategically important Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf has come under attack, and thick plumes of smoke were seen as a result of the alleged attack, reports Iran's Mehr News on Tuesday .
Explosions on kharg Island pic.twitter.com/Q8GFQOPViV— Global Surveillance (@Globalsurv) April 7, 2026
This is a developing news stroy, subjected to updates.
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