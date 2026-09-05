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Explosions heard near Iran's Kharg Island after US missile targets Iranian tanker: Report

Explosions were heard near Iran’s Kharg Island oil terminal, while unconfirmed reports claimed an Iranian tanker may have been targeted by a US missile.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
Explosions heard near Iran's Kharg Island after US missile targets Iranian tanker: Report
Image Credit: X/@MidnightVision5

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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