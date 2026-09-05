Explosions were heard on Saturday near Iran’s Kharg Island in the Gulf, a key oil terminal, although their source was not immediately known, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
State-affiliated Nournews cited unconfirmed reports from local sources claiming that an Iranian tanker had been targeted near Kharg Island by a missile fired by US forces.
A Fars correspondent on Kharg Island reported hearing explosions from the Gulf, but said there were no visible signs of smoke.
Iranian authorities had not immediately issued any official statement regarding the reports.
Kharg Island, situated in the Gulf, serves as a major oil export terminal for Iran. The reports emerged amid heightened regional tensions, although the circumstances surrounding the explosions remained unclear.
Further details about the incident, including what caused the explosions and whether any vessel was hit, were not immediately available.
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