Bangladesh government's interim head Muhammad Yunus has claimed that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's continuous video speeches through social media make people angry. During a question and answer session at the UK's Chatham House, Yunus said that he urged India to ensure that Hasina doesn't speak to the people of Bangladesh but got a cold response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"...Not only she is living there, the problem is...(she is making speeches to Bangladeshi people). When I had a chance to talk to Prime Minister Modi, I simply said, you want to host her, I cannot force you to abandon that policy. But please, help us in making sure that she doesn't speak to Bangladeshi people the way she is doing. The way she announces, that she would speak on such and such date and time, the whole of Bangladesh get very angry," said Yunus.

Muhammad Yunus further said that Hasina's constant speeches are not letting the anger within Bangladeshi people die. When asked whether India is helping Bangladesh with the request, Yunus said that PM Modi responded negatively.

"Modi's answer was he couldn't. He said this is the age of social media, and we cannot control it. What can you say? This is an explosive situation. You can't walk away by saying this is social media," said Yunus.

He further said that the next government will continue to pursue the extradition of Hasina with India. Yunus further said that Bangladesh doesn't want a troubled relationship with India but fake news by the Indian media adds to the strained ties.

"We want to build the best relationship with India. We don't want to have any kind of basic problem with them. But somehow things go wrong every time because of all the fake news coming from the Indian press, some of them have connections with the policymakers at the top. This is what makes Bangladesh very jittery, and very angry. We try to get over this anger, but the whole barrage of things keeps happening over cyberspace and we can't just get away from that," he said.