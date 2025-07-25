Samar Muhammad Abu Jamer, the widow of murdered Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, allegedly escaped Gaza on a fake passport and has since remarried in Turkey, Hebrew media reports said. She is believed to have taken her kids with her when she fled.

The Hebrew media source Net had reported that Samar Muhammad is in Turkey and wed a few months following Sinwar's death. A high-ranking Hamas official is accused of arranging her covert exit from Gaza. Hamas is said to be involved in continuous efforts aimed at transferring its leaders as well as their families out of the blockaded strip.

Fathi Hamad, a top Hamas official who has been portrayed as a smuggler, is said to have organised Samar Muhammad's wedding in Turkey. Hamad is said to be behind the Hamas members and their families leaving Gaza, using forged passports, phony medical papers, and the assistance of several embassies.

Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, the overweight muslim wife of Yahya Sinwar (the late leader of Hamas - the islamic terrorist organization/dead) escaped Gaza, crossed into Egypt with the couple’s children using a forged passport and is now living in Turkey, where she has since remarried pic.twitter.com/8m20B4y1fY — Max (@maxm68) July 23, 2025

Samar Muhammad, as per the report, had already departed from Gaza prior to the death of Sinwar on October 16, 2024. She allegedly crossed over into Egypt through the Rafah border and later moved to Turkey on a forged passport.

Samar Muhammad married Yahya Sinwar in 2011 and is younger than him by 18 years. Together, they had three children. Yahya Sinwar, generally regarded as the brains behind the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, headed Hamas in Gaza since 2017 and was chairman of Hamas's Political Bureau from August 2024. He was assassinated in an Israeli attack on October 16, 2024. Before his assassination, on October 6, 2023, the Israeli military (IDF) published a video clip of Yahya Sinwar escaping via tunnel in Khan Younis with Samar Muhammad and their kids, Samar allegedly carrying a high-end branded Hermes Birkin bag.