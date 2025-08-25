Exposed Behind The Firewall: How A Secret Telegram Channel Unleashed China’s Most Disturbing Digital Scandal

Beijing (China): A major controversy has shaken China after it emerged that a private Telegram channel ‘Mask Park Treehole Forum’ was sharing intimate photos and videos of women, CNN reported.

The channel, which reportedly had over 100,000 subscribers, was accessible in China only through virtual private networks (VPNs). Despite crackdowns, smaller Chinese-language channels continue to appear on Telegram, raising concerns about online safety.

One victim, D (name withheld), a woman in her 20s, revealed that her private photos and videos were leaked by an ex-boyfriend. She said she learned about the leak when a stranger sent her proof showing her social media details and intimate material being circulated. When confronted, her ex admitted sharing the content with three people, but D suspects the spread was far wider.

She described the experience as deeply disturbing. “I cannot believe how disgusting all this is. It is like they are verbally raping [women]… And they are even fantasising about their family members,” she said, as reported by CNN.

The channel reportedly contained images and videos of countless Chinese women, including minors and even relatives of the perpetrators, amplifying the scale of the scandal.

‘D’ decided to speak out publicly on social media last month, exposing the exploitative channel. Her revelations sparked widespread outrage over online and offline safety for women in China.

Following her disclosure, many Chinese women joined forces online to investigate the channel. They shared tips for reporting its content to authorities and initiated campaigns demanding action.

Some activists even used slogans such as “no investigation, no kids”, signaling that they may refuse to have children if the government failed to act, a sensitive issue as China grapples with a declining birth rate.

Despite weeks of online campaigns and public pressure, the impact appears limited. Authorities have reportedly increased censorship, removing posts from ‘D’ and other campaigners. Screenshots also show that searches for “Mask Park” are being redirected away from the scandal, raising concerns about transparency and accountability.

The incident has reignited debates about online privacy, women’s safety and the role of social media platforms in preventing abuse. While the channel has now been disbanded, its effects continue to reverberate across Chinese social media, with victims and activists urging stricter measures to prevent similar exploitation in the future.