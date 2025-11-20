Washington: China and Pakistan ran a fake coordinated campaign against the effectiveness of India’s Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor, revealed a US congressional panel. Its annual report states that Beijing sought to exploit the conflict to promote its own J-35 fighter jets. It wanted to showcase the J-35 as superior to Western weapons systems.

The US panel report highlights that China not only closely monitored the India-Pakistan clash in May but also treated it as a live battlefield to test its modern weapons for marketing purposes. The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) said in its annual report that Beijing viewed the India-Pakistan war as a “strategic opportunity” for its defense sales.

China Tested Weapons In Real Combat Conditions

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the report, China deployed its high-tech weapons and intelligence systems during the conflict to evaluate their capabilities under live combat conditions. The HQ-9 air defense system, PL-15 long-range missiles and J-10C fighter jets were all used as part of China’s real-world field experiment strategy.

This marked the first time Beijing’s modern weapons were tested in actual war scenarios, which it later leveraged to strengthen its claims in the international arms market.

Aggressive Marketing Through Embassies, Social Media

The USCC report also alleges that China used these claims and live demonstrations as an aggressive marketing campaign. Chinese embassies reportedly informed multiple countries that their weapons had outperformed Indian and French platforms during real combat.

French intelligence agencies collected evidence showing that China spread false propaganda online, including AI-generated images and video-game graphics showing “Rafale wreckage” from India. The campaign aimed to harm French Rafale sales.

The USCC report claims that this misinformation campaign influenced Indonesia to refrain from purchasing Rafale jets from France, while China attempted to capitalise on the situation to push its J-35 jets into the market.