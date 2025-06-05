Advertisement
BALOCHISTAN

Exposed: Inside Pakistan’s Brutal Crackdown In Balochistan – Killings, Kidnappings And Silence

Just in February, Paank recorded five “extrajudicial” killings and 33 “enforced disappearances”. While Islamabad lectures the world on democracy and sovereignty, it continues to crush an entire people within its borders.

Written By Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 02:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
(Photo/@BalochV4Justice)

Geneva/Balochistan/New Delhi: Blood on the sand. Balochistan bleeds again. Pakistan hunts its own. Killings. Kidnappings. Torture. Global watchdogs raise alarm. No action. No justice. Voices vanish. Bodies dumped. Families shattered. And ironically, the world stays silent. Balochistan screams in daylight.

The Baloch human rights group, Paank, has condemned the recent alleged extrajudicial killings of Samiullah (son of Muhammad Hanif) and Bismillah (son of Ghulam Sarwar), whose bullet-ridden bodies were discovered on June 3 in the Ganda Gain neighbourhood of Kalat. The two young men, residents of Padang Abad, Mastung, were abducted by Pakistani security agencies on May 29, only to be found lifeless and tossed aside like trash.

“This is not law enforcement; it is a barbaric campaign of annihilation,” Paank posted on X.

Levies sources confirmed to news agency ANI the brutality and said the victims were shot, discarded and later transported to RHC Mangochar. The purported massacre joins a list of alleged atrocities being documented month after month in Balochistan, including “staged encounters, torture and targeted assassinations”.

The figures speak volumes. Just in February, Paank recorded five “extrajudicial” killings and 33 “enforced disappearances”. The body of Mehrab, tortured to death, was found in Kech on April 6. Another, Rehana, was allegedly gunned down in Awaran while trying to save her husband from abduction. Sher Khan Nazar was allegedly kidnapped on April 15. Zabid Ali was reportedly pulled from his home in Chaghi on May 11. These are not only numbers; they are lives erased and families destroyed.

As international human rights groups such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch call on Pakistan to end this brutality, Islamabad continues to hide behind impunity.

Meanwhile, the alleged clampdown continues. The Balochistan Home Department has extended the detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Shah Ji Sibghatullah by another 30 days under the notorious Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance. It is his third consecutive extension.

Arrested in April, he was first allegedly held in an undisclosed location before being moved to Hudda Jail. The state’s condition for release? Stay away from protests, sit-ins and political activism. He refused.

“The judiciary must not obey the orders of the military and intelligence agencies. Unfortunately, both judges have surrendered the principles of justice to the state’s will,” said the BYC while slamming the Balochistan High Court for rejecting release petitions.

The state’s paranoia about dissent is now allegedly spilling over to women and students. On June 4, protesters flooded the streets of Basima in Washuk district, demanding the immediate release of Mahjabeen Baloch and her brother Younus, allegedly abducted by Pakistani security forces on May 29 and May 24 respectively. No warrant. No charges. No court. Just vanishing in plain sight.

Mahjabeen, a student of library science at the University of Balochistan, was allegedly dragged out of her hostel in Quetta by intelligence operatives. Her brother was reportedly snatched from their home. Since then, the family has received no word. The Baloch Women Forum called the act an “act of cowardice” and demanded her unconditional release.

“This is becoming intolerable and intense,” the forum said. Sabiha Baloch of BYC minced no words, “The state is blatantly continuing genocide against the Baloch. Our youth are being disappeared in daylight and darkness. Now they’ve started targeting women and children.”

The protesters in Basima warned of a province-wide uprising if the siblings are not freed within 24 hours. “If anything happens to Mahjabeen or Younus, the state and its institutions will be held fully responsible,” they declared.

Pakistan’s alleged dark underbelly of terror in Balochistan has been laid bare – a “terrifying blend of military might, intelligence cover-ups, judicial silence and systematic erasure of dissent”. While Islamabad lectures the world on democracy and sovereignty, it continues to crush an entire people within its borders.

(With ANI inputs)





