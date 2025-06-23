Exposed: Islamabad Betrays Tehran – Did Pakistan Allow US To Use Airspace For Attacks On Iranian Nuclear Sites?

Pakistan is being accused of providing the United States access to its airspace and bases for launching attacks on Iranian nuclear sites. This comes after the US entered into the conflict between Israel and Iran.

According to Iran’s Khorsan News, Pakistan agreed to let American forces use its air routes and ports in exchange for a deal with Washington. Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, is also being accused of working with the US against Iran. In today’s DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the claims that Pakistan provided the US access to its airspace:

Pakistan Assembly Chaos

This accusation also sparked a heated debate in Pakistan’s National Assembly as Member Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza blasted the Pakistani military chief and the Shehbaz Sharif government, saying, 'You’ve given your airbase and sea routes to America to target Iran. The foreign minister hasn’t even commented. What do you care — you have flats overseas. When there’s trouble in Pakistan, you’ll run away like Musharraf.'

Shehbaz Sharif's Iran Visit

Just days ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Iran, calling it a “brotherly” nation. However, Iran now accuses Pakistan of betrayal, pointing to a troubling pattern of disloyalty.

Pakistan's Alleged Role

On June 22, US forces bombed three of Iran’s nuclear sites- Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. Four days before the attack, Asim Munir had a lunch meeting with Donald Trump.

On June 13, Israel had already begun its “Operation Rising Lion,” in which Iran’s army chief, Mohammad Bagheri, was killed. Days earlier, Bagheri had met Munir, who gave him a high-end wristwatch equipped with a GPS beacon. Allegations have emerged claiming that the watch could have allowed Bagheris’ movements to have been tracked.

While Pakistan pretends to condemn US strikes as violations of international law, it could be secretly supporting America’s military operations.

Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official, echoed this suspicion, and he noted that Trump and Munir’s meeting was unlikely to have been a routine diplomatic exchange.

Rubin also recalled that the US had a similar secret deal with Iran during the Iraq conflict of the early 2000s. Iranian airfields were quietly made available for US aircraft.

Iran-Pak Relations

Iran was the first country to recognise Pakistan in 1947 and supported it during wars with India, and the two countries share a 900-km border. Both sides accuse each other of supporting separatist groups — Pakistan with Baloch rebels and Iran with groups in its Sistan-Balochistan region.

Even during the US campaign against the Taliban in Afghanistan, Pakistan took American money for counterterrorism operations while also secretly aiding the militants.

Recent incidents — including Chinese support for Pakistan after an attack in India — show that even close allies like China have experienced Pakistan’s double game.