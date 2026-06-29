/Extreme heat in Italy, 22 cities put on red alert

The concrete risk is that of extreme phenomena such as strong hailstorms and downbursts (violent linear wind gusts exiting the thunderstorm). The regions most exposed to this strong wave of bad weather will initially be those of the North Italy, subsequently extending also to parts of the Center-South. After this rapid but intense stormy phase, the subtropical African anticyclone will try to reclaim lost ground with sun and heat ready to return as major protagonists of the Italian summer.