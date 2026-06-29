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Extreme heat in Italy, 22 cities put on red alert

The 'Red Alert', or level 3, indicates "emergency conditions, with possible negative health effects on healthy and active people and not only on at-risk subgroups such as the elderly, very young children, and people with chronic diseases.”

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 08:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
Extreme heat in Italy, 22 cities put on red alert
Image Credit: IANS

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