/‘Eye for an eye’: Tehran warns US after Trump threatens strikes on Iranian infrastructure

US-Iran Conflict: As tensions with the United States continue to rise over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Iran has warned Washington that any attack on its territory or infrastructure will receive a direct response.
Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran’s defence policy is clear and warned that countries supporting any attack on Iran could also be treated as targets.
In a post on X, he said, “Our defence doctrine is clear: eye for an eye. Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response. Those who contribute to such aggression, whatever the kind of support, will also be considered as legitimate targets.”
The warning came after US President Donald Trump said Washington would target Iranian infrastructure if Tehran attacks commercial vessels passing through the Strait. He said the United States would strike a bridge or power plant in Iran for every attack on ships in the strategic waterway.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also threatened that Iran’s security situation would decide the future of the region’s critical energy route.
In a post on X, he said, “The equation of this war is clear: either all or none! In a region where we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil. If our security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe and the security of the strait is in the absence of American forces. We have repeatedly said that the situation of the strait will not return to pre-war conditions.”
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters also warned that the Strait of Hormuz would not operate normally unless previously announced arrangements were followed. Iranian state media reported that any vessel seeking passage through the waterway would have to use designated routes and follow the announced procedures.
The headquarters warned that any US attack on Iranian civilian infrastructure would lead to a wider response targeting energy and economic facilities in the region.
The Strait is one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, with a major share of supplies to the world’s energy markets passing through it. The latest tensions have disrupted shipping activity and pushed oil prices higher.
Trump has defended his approach, saying American public support for the military action against Iran continues to be strong. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (July 22), he said public criticism at home is mainly because of rising fuel prices rather than opposition to the campaign.
“They are going to pay a big price; they are being decimated,” he said, referring to Iran.
When asked about public support for the US-Israel military operations and rising American casualties, he said, “Well, Americans aren’t against the war.”
Trump earlier warned that any Iranian attack on ships in the Strait would bring an immediate US response.
“Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social.
He also said the US attacks on Iran is not close to ending. “We are not finished at all... we are not leaving right now.”
The confrontation has increased pressure on governments across the region, with worries over energy supplies and shipping routes. The US administration has continued to deliberate upon diplomatic options even as military statements have become more aggressive.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is open to negotiations with Tehran but questioned Iran’s willingness to engage.
“We are open to working it out in a negotiated way. But right now, they don’t seem to be serious about that,” he said.
The latest exchange of threats has left the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of the confrontation, with both sides warning that attacks on their infrastructure could lead to further military action.
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