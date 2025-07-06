F-16 Intercepts Plane Over Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club For Airspace Violation

New Delhi: In a fresh airspace breach, a U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet on Saturday intercepted a civilian aircraft that entered temporarily restricted airspace over former President Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to a statement by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident occurred while Trump was spending the holiday weekend at his Bedminster property. The fighter jet, scrambled under NORAD’s directives, carried out an intercept after the civilian plane violated the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zone in place around the former president’s location.

According to NORAD officials, the F-16 executed a ‘headbutt’ maneuver, a standard military tactic where a jet flies in front of an unresponsive aircraft to gain the pilot's attention. The civilian aircraft was then safely escorted out of the restricted area.

This marks the fifth such violation of the TFR zone reported on Saturday alone, highlighting ongoing concerns over civilian awareness of temporary flight restrictions in high-security areas.

“This is part of a concerning pattern,” NORAD said, urging all civilian pilots to thoroughly check NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) before departure. The command emphasized the importance of TFR compliance for national security and the safety of flight operations.

Previous Incidents at Trump Residences

Saturday’s incursion echoes a similar episode earlier this year in March, when a civilian aircraft strayed into restricted airspace over Trump’s Florida residence near Mar-a-Lago shortly after he completed a round of golf in West Palm Beach. In that incident, F-16s deployed flares to alert the pilot and redirect the aircraft.

Despite multiple breaches, officials said none of these incidents have disrupted Trump’s schedule or posed a direct threat. NORAD reiterated that the flares used during such operations are safe, highly visible from the ground, and designed to burn out quickly without causing harm.

Since Trump’s return to public life after his presidency, NORAD has noted a steady uptick in TFR violations near his properties. General Gregory Guillot, Commander of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, emphasized: “Adherence to TFR procedures is essential to ensure flight safety, national security, and the security of the President.”