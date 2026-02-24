F-22 Raptor: Why the world’s most advanced stealth fighter stays exclusive to US

Washington: Designed to secure air dominance in combat, the F-22 Raptor is widely recognised as one of the most advanced fighter jets ever built. It combines stealth technology, supercruise capability, high speed, advanced sensors and integrated avionics to create a platform that can operate unseen while striking with precision. Its design makes it a mainstay of the US Air Force and a symbol of technological superiority.

Despite its prominence, the F-22 is not available for sale to other countries. While the United States exports other aircraft like the F-35, American law strictly prohibits the export of the F-22. Officials feared that sharing its stealth design, radar systems and advanced electronics could compromise national security. This makes the F-22 one of the rare modern fighters owned by only one nation.

Production of the F-22 was limited. Only 187 units were built before the programme ended in 2011. Plans to produce more jets were curtailed due to high costs and changing defense priorities. Each F-22 is considered highly valuable, and the loss of a single jet is a big setback for the Air Force.

Advanced design and capabilities that set it apart

About 40 percent of the aircraft’s body is made of titanium to handle high speeds, sharp turns and heavy stress, not to stop bullets. In 2006, a pilot was trapped in the canopy during a ground incident, and it had to be cut open to rescue him. Later, the jet faced oxygen supply issues that affected pilots, prompting technical improvements.

These incidents highlighted that even the most advanced aircraft encounter challenges.

The F-22’s supercruise ability allows it to fly faster than the speed of sound without using afterburners. This extends operational range and efficiency while allowing more weapons to be carried. In exercises like Red Flag, the F-22 performed very well and shot down many enemy planes, thanks to its stealth and advanced sensors.

The jet supports both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. It can carry multiple AIM-120 and AIM-9 missiles, GBU-32 bombs and additional munitions while staying agile and capable at high altitudes. Its two Pratt & Whitney F119 engines provide approximately 35,000 pounds of thrust each, and thrust vectoring allows for sharp maneuvers. The aircraft can reach speeds above Mach 2 and operate beyond 50,000 feet.

A legacy of innovation and continuous upgrades

The F-22 originated from the Advanced Tactical Fighter programme of the 1980s, with the YF-22 prototype selected in 1990. After testing, it entered full production in 2005 as the F-22A. Continuous modernisation programmes keep the jets up to date with the latest technology. They include digital upgrades, open-system architecture and maintenance initiatives like the FASTeR III programme, which will continue through 2037.

More than 30 years after its development and over half a million flight hours, the F-22 is a cornerstone of US air power. It combines unmatched stealth, speed and lethality to maintain air superiority and continues evolving to meet the demands of future digital warfare.