F-35, F-15, KC-135 Tankers and Reaper Drones: Iran war deals heavy blow to US air power – Here’s how many aircraft Washington lost

US-Israel-Iran War: The United States has suffered setbacks in its ongoing military engagement with Iran, according to a report by Bloomberg. Since the start of hostilities, at least 16 American military aircraft have been destroyed, including a large number of unmanned systems and several manned platforms.

The war, which has entered into its twentieth day, began after a joint operation by the United States and Israel on February 28. That strike killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, setting off a prolonged and escalating military confrontation across the region.

Among the losses reported are 10 MQ-9 Reaper drones, which were brought down during combat operations. Additional aircraft have either been destroyed in attacks or lost in operational incidents, pointing to the intensity and complexity of the ongoing campaign.

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Combat hits and operational failures

Details emerging from the battlefield suggest that not all losses were the result of direct enemy fire. Several aircraft were reportedly damaged or destroyed during operational missions and accidents.

In one such incident, three F-15 fighter jets went down in Kuwait due to what has been described as “friendly fire”, where forces were mistakenly targeted by their own side. A KC-135 Stratotanker was also lost during a refuelling operation, resulting in the deaths of all six crew members on board.

Further damage was reported at an airfield in Saudi Arabia, where Iranian missile strikes hit multiple refuelling aircraft, leaving five KC-135 tankers damaged.

Iranian officials have claimed that several of the aircraft losses attributed to operational errors were in fact caused by their strikes.

Drones take brunt of air defence response

So far, Iran’s air defence systems have had the most success targeting unmanned platforms. At least nine MQ-9 Reaper drones were intercepted and destroyed mid-air, while another was struck by a ballistic missile at an airfield in Jordan. Two more drones were lost in separate incidents.

The Reaper drones are deployed in high-risk missions due to their unmanned nature, allowing operations in contested zones without putting pilots at risk. Their relatively lower replacement cost compared to manned aircraft also makes them a frequent choice in such environments.

Air superiority is elusive

Efforts by the United States and Israel to neutralise Iran’s air defence network have so far delivered full control of the skies. Military officials have acknowledged that achieving complete air dominance over Iranian territory is a challenge.

During one recent mission, a F-35 Lightning II was forced to make an emergency landing at a US base in the Middle East after sustaining damage during an engagement. The pilot was reported safe, and the aircraft is presently under assessment.

Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, claimed American forces presently hold air superiority only in select areas rather than across the entire operational theatre. His remarks show the limits of US control in the region despite sustained air operations.

High operational tempo behind losses

Military analysts say the scale and pace of operations may be contributing to the losses. Peter Layton said that the intensity of missions has increased, with more sorties being flown each day than in earlier phases of the war.

These developments show the challenges facing US forces as they attempt to secure critical routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, an important corridor for international energy supplies. Active air defence systems in the region continue to pose a serious threat to aircraft operating in and around contested airspace.

Advanced fighter jet hit during mission

The war has also affected some of the most advanced assets in the US arsenal. On Thursday, an F-35 Lightning II was targeted during an Iranian response while flying a combat mission over Iranian territory.

According to a report by CNN, the fifth-generation stealth fighter was damaged that forced it to make an emergency landing at a US airbase in the Middle East. Tim Hawkins confirmed that the aircraft came under fire before diverting to safety.

An investigation is presently underway to assess the extent of the damage and the circumstances surrounding the incident.