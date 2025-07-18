F-35B Still Grounded In Kerala: UK Stealth Jet’s Big Flows Exposed – Even Trump Camp In Panic; What’s Next?

New Delhi: Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Airport has become an unusual site. A fighter jet that was supposed to be invisible now sits visibly grounded. The F-35B, a prized asset of the British Royal Navy, landed here more than a month ago. It has not taken off since. A fuel shortage forced an emergency landing. What followed was something no one expected. A complete breakdown.

Lockheed Martin made this jet. A name that echoes in every defense corridor. Their top product has now become a puzzle. Experts flew in. Engineers worked round the clock. Still, nothing changed. The F-35B stands in silence.

The problems are not isolated. Reports show that the U.S. government has also been struggling. Software upgrades are delayed. Hardware is not responding. Deliveries have slowed. Lockheed was supposed to hand over 72 aircraft by May. That deadline slipped.

The upgrade plan is called TR-3. It promises better displays. Stronger computing. Faster reaction. But development has crawled. As delays mounted, the Pentagon stepped in. Funds were withheld. Millions of dollars held back. Only after some progress did they release partial payments.

The aircraft parked in Kerala has brought attention to a deeper issue. It is not only about a jet refusing to fly. It is about an industry under pressure. Even with top minds and advanced tools, basic fixes have become complicated. The hydraulic system is at the center of the problem. Twenty-four specialists are on-site. They have tried everything. Nothing has worked yet.

For India, this situation is sensitive. The aircraft uses stealth technology. Its secrets cannot be exposed. So, the British Navy and U.S. officials were hesitant to move it indoors. But monsoon rain pushed their hand. Eventually, they agreed to shift it into a hangar.

Since June 14, the jet has remained parked. On the outside, it looks sleek. Inside, it is wounded. For Lockheed Martin, the timing is difficult. The F-35 programme makes up nearly 30% of their business. If these issues continue, future orders may shrink. The Trump administration is already reviewing purchase plans for 2026.

The aircraft in Kerala has unintentionally opened a window into a larger story. A symbol of precision. Now a symbol of pause.