New Delhi: Russia has categorically rejected Pakistan’s recent claims of expanding economic cooperation, including the establishment of a new steel mill in Karachi. The Russian government labeled these reports as “fabricated” and accused Pakistan of attempting to undermine the longstanding strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.

The controversy began when Pakistani media reported that Russian officials had met Pakistani counterparts to discuss industrial collaboration, particularly the creation of a steel mill in Karachi. These reports suggested a revival of the industrial cooperation reminiscent of the 1970s when the Soviet Union assisted in establishing Pakistan Steel Mills.

However, Russian authorities swiftly dismissed these reports. A senior Russian official stated, “These reports are exaggerated and are being spread by those attempting to disrupt the strong and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.”

The official further emphasised that no such agreements had been made, and the discussions were misrepresented.

The Russian Foreign Ministry echoed these sentiments and stated that while certain discussions had taken place, they did not involve any multi-billion-dollar contracts with Pakistan.

The ministry accused Pakistan of fabricating these stories to create discord between Russia and India.

This incident highlights the delicate nature of international relations and the potential for misinformation to strain diplomatic ties. Russia’s swift denial emphasises its commitment to its strategic relationship with India and its vigilance against attempts to destabilise this alliance.