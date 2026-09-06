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‘Facing difficult situation’: What Putin told Trump envoys behind closed doors in Moscow

Washington pushes a new Ukraine peace plan as Putin meets Trump envoys in Moscow, agreeing to a 3-day strike pause to guarantee safe travel for mediator talks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 03:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 03:49 AM IST
‘Facing difficult situation’: What Putin told Trump envoys behind closed doors in Moscow
Image Credit: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, as U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stands nearby during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 5, 2026. (Photo: Reuters)

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‘Facing difficult situation’: What Putin told Trump envoys behind closed doors in Moscow
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