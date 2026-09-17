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Facing threat of 100% US tariffs, India defends Russian oil buys as 'national responsibility'

India defends Russian oil purchases after US Congress gives Donald Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major Russian energy buyers.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 10:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
Facing threat of 100% US tariffs, India defends Russian oil buys as 'national responsibility'
Image Credit: IANS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Facing threat of 100% US tariffs, India defends Russian oil buys as 'national responsibility'
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