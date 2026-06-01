FACT CHECK: Did Iran's President Pezeshkian resign over IRGC control?

Iranian authorities have reportedly denied reports that President Masoud Pezeshkian submitted his resignation to the Office of the Supreme Leader over friction with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

This comes after Iran International, in a report, stated that Pezeshkian, in a letter, asserted that the government and the president were excluded from the decision-making process during the Middle East conflict.

However, later, Iran International reported, citing Tasnim News Agency, that government sources dismissed the reports that Pezeshkian had resigned.

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Trump seeks to modify US-Iran deal

US President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to modify the terms of the agreement with Iran to end the war, even as Tehran prepares to introduce new elements.

The White House awaits a new response from Iran in a negotiation that, as three sources told The New York Times, risks starting from a more backward square.

According to one of the officials interviewed by the newspaper, Trump would like to accelerate negotiations by putting more pressure on the counterpart, but has to deal with the complex Iranian hierarchy, reports the Adnkronos news agency.

Final approval, in Tehran, rests with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Any modification to the memorandum of understanding, which forms the basis of the agreement, inevitably prolongs the negotiation times.

US strikes Iranian radar

The United States Central Command (CENTOM) on Sunday (local time) said that it carried out self-defence strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Southern Iran over the weekend, following "aggressive Iranian actions".

According to the CENTCOM, the strikes targeted radar and drone control facilities in Goruk, Iran, and on Qeshm Island. The military action was conducted on Saturday (local time) and Sunday (local time) in response to the reported shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.

US-Iran war

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians.

Following this, Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US interests in the Middle East, and tightened control over the key shipping route Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was achieved between the warring parties on April 8, followed by lengthy talks between the Iranian and US delegations.

(with agencies' inputs)

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