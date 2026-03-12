FACT CHECK: Was Israel involved in an attack on the North Korean embassy in Tehran during the Iran war?

Recent social media rumours of an Israeli missile attack on the North Korean embassy in Iran have been proven to be false. Contrary to the recent viral claims of the attack and the "warnings" allegedly given by Kim Jong Un, credible sources have confirmed that the embassy is indeed intact and undamaged.

Viral claims of embassy strike deemed 'unverified'

The recent rumours of the embassy attack were boosted on March 11-12, 2026, as several popular social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Israel had extended its ongoing war to include North Korean embassy targets in Iran.

The allegation: The rumours stated that the embassy was attacked by Israeli missiles and that North Korea was furious.

The reality: The rumours were verified using AI technology and fact-checking tools that check various North Korean (KCNA) and international (Reuters and AP) news agencies. There was no evidence of the attack.

The rumour, analysts have said, was fueled by the high-tension environment that was in place after the joint US-Israeli attack on February 28, in which Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed.

'Huge mistake': Kim Jong Un statement debunked

The actual quote that was said and was going around was: "Israel made a huge mistake." This was reportedly said by the North Korean leader following the alleged attack.

No official record: Despite how viral the quote has gone, there is no official report or broadcast from North Korea that confirms that Kim Jong Un said these words, specifically about an attack on an embassy.

Likely misinformation: Experts have said that it is likely that this was either made up or was said in the past and was recycled in order to take advantage of the current situation in the region.

Pyongyang's actual stance: Support for Mojtaba Khamenei

Although the attack on the embassy was a hoax, North Korea has made an official statement on the situation in Iran. According to reports, North Korea, through its foreign ministry, has expressed support for Iran's new leadership following the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Endorsement of succession: North Korea declared that it "respects the right and choice" of the Iranian people to elect Mojtaba Khamenei as a new Supreme Leader.

Condonation of "illegal aggression": According to a report by KCNA, a spokesperson from a North Korean Ministry issued a “strong condemnation” of "unlawful military attacks" by the US and Israel that disturb peace in the region.

The "nuclear deterrent" message: In a timely move related to North Korean activities, Kim Jong Un was spotted overseeing a test of strategic cruise missiles from a destroyer called the Choe Hyon.

The 'Grok' analysis: Determining if it is a hoax

Bots that perform fact-checking operations, like xAI's "Grok," quickly picked up on this potential hoax by recognising that while North Korea has indeed issued a scathing rebuke of US-Israeli aggression by calling it "gangster-like conduct," it has yet to make any mention of damage to its own diplomatic properties. The narrative is a "textbook case" of "conflict zone misinformation" intended to stir fears of a global conflict involving a nuclear-armed North Korea.

