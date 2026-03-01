Fact Check: US denies Iran’s claim of striking USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles

The United States Central Command on Sunday denied Iran’s claim of striking the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

The clarification came after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed they struck the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf, retaliating for US-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Also Read: US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln ‘struck’, claims Iran

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

US Central command in an X post denied Iran's claim of striking down USSAbraham Lincoln, saying, "The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM’s relentless campaign to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime."

Iran’s IRGC claims to have struck USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles. LIE.

The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM’s relentless campaign to defend the American people by… pic.twitter.com/AjaeHMemtA — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

This is a developing story

