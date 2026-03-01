Advertisement
USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN

Fact Check: US denies Iran’s claim of striking USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles

The US Central Command denies Iran's cliams of strikinf aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Fact Check: US denies Iran’s claim of striking USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles(Image: X)

The United States Central Command on Sunday denied Iran’s claim of striking the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

The clarification came after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed they struck the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf, retaliating for US-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Also Read: US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln ‘struck’, claims Iran

US Central command in an X post denied Iran's claim of striking down USSAbraham Lincoln, saying, "The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM’s relentless campaign to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime."

 

This is a developing story
 

