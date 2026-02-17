Fact check: Was Dubai’s Burj Khalifa hit by an Iranian missile?

New Delhi/Dubai: As tensions across the Middle East spilled into Gulf cities following Iranian retaliation against American and Israeli strikes, videos circulating online triggered claims that Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa had been struck by a missile or drone. Showing smoke rising near the world’s tallest building, the footage quickly fuelled confusion and alarm. An examination of available information shows that the situation is still far less clear than viral posts suggest.

The visuals led to speculation that the skyscraper may have been targeted. At present, there is no confirmed evidence establishing that the Burj Khalifa was hit or damaged. Authorities have not released any statement confirming a direct strike on the structure.

Standing 828 metres tall in central Dubai, the Burj Khalifa dominates the city’s skyline and overlooks both the urban area and the Arabian Gulf. Valued at roughly $1.5 billion, the tower attracts millions of visitors annually to observation decks located on the 124th, 125th and 148th floors. The building forms the centerpiece of Downtown Dubai and is one of the most recognisable landmarks in the world.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Explosions across Dubai

The confusion around the Burj Khalifa emerged as Dubai experienced multiple security incidents during Iran’s promised retaliation. An explosion was reported earlier in the day in the Palm Jumeirah area, where a building on the man-made island caught fire. Videos showed thick smoke rising into the sky as residents described hearing several loud blasts. A witness said that ambulances were seen rushing toward the scene soon after the incident.

The Dubai Media Office confirmed that four individuals were injured and taken for treatment. It added that the fire had been brought under control. Authorities urged residents and tourists to stay calm and avoid sharing unverified visuals on social media platforms.

Shared by Nexta TV, another video circulating online showed what appeared to be a Shahed drone striking an area between two buildings in a densely populated part of Dubai. Flames shot upward following a loud explosion. The drone is considered among the most lethal unmanned systems in Iran’s arsenal. Officials have not confirmed whether a similar drone was connected to the incident filmed near the Burj Khalifa.

Reports of evacuation and missile activity

Media reports indicated that the Burj Khalifa was evacuated as a precaution after explosions were heard across Dubai during Iranian missile launches targeting American military bases across the Gulf. Iran carried out attacks targeting the bases in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, as well as Doha in Qatar and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Residents described witnessing missiles moving across the night sky. “It was a big explosion, and it made the windows shake,” one witness said. A first wave of explosions was reported earlier in the day, followed by additional blasts later.

The UAE’s ministry of defence confirmed that a civilian of Asian nationality was killed after missile debris fell in a residential area of Abu Dhabi. “Such acts constitute a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the safety of civilians and undermines stability,” it said in a statement.

How the conflict escalated

The developments followed joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran earlier in the day. The Pentagon named the operation targeting Tehran “Operation Epic Fury”. Israel claimed that Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in the strikes.

“Drop arms or face death,” warned US President Donald Trump, justifying the strikes on Iran as necessary to defend the American people.

Iran responded by closing its airspace and issuing a strong warning. “The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond decisively to the aggressors.... Just as we were ready for negotiations, we are now more prepared than ever to defend the Iranian nation,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Iran later launched what the Israeli military described as a “barrage of missiles” toward Israel, while emergency sirens sounded in Bahrain after a missile threat targeting the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. Explosions were reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha and Riyadh, cities hosting American personnel and military facilities.

Qatar stated that incoming attacks were intercepted successfully. “No damage has been reported, according to the initial field assessment. No casualties or material damage were recorded in residential areas,” it said.

Is Burj Khalifa insured against war damage?

The incident has also revived interest in how the world’s tallest tower would be protected financially in the event of an attack. The Burj Khalifa stands at the centre of a development valued at nearly $20 billion and operates under a layered insurance structure arranged for Emaar Properties.

The Oman Insurance provides the main construction and property insurance for Emaar, with Munich Re serving as the lead reinsurer. The policy covers about $1.5 billion for the building’s main structure. The insurance applies to the tower, while apartments, interiors and other contents are covered under separate policies held by their owners.

Large flagship Emaar properties in Dubai are insured for political violence risks that include sabotage, terrorism, malicious damage, riots, civil commotion, invasion, acts of foreign enemies, hostilities whether war be declared or not, civil war, rebellion, revolution, coup d'état, insurrection or mutiny and war.

Industry experts say that any missile strike would typically fall under terrorism, political violence or war-risk extensions depending on policy wording and exclusions.

Construction costs for the Burj Khalifa stood at roughly $1.4 to $1.5 billion, while estimates place replacement value between $2.8 billion and $3.5 billion by 2025 standards. Property data from Knight Frank shows that residential prices inside the tower reached about AED 3,000 per square foot by the end of 2024. This was nearly 80 percent higher than the average property price in Dubai. Annual home sales in the building were around AED 467 million.

Despite viral claims and visuals, no official confirmation indicates that the Burj Khalifa was struck by an Iranian missile or drone. Videos showing smoke and explosions appear to capture nearby incidents during a wider regional escalation rather than verified damage to the skyscraper itself.

Authorities continue to urge caution against spreading unverified footage as investigations continue.