Factory of hate: India shreds Pakistan's 'Fitna al Hindustan' narrative at UN

India on Monday strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing it of disseminating state-sponsored misinformation by portraying militant groups operating on its territory as “Fitna al Hindustan.”

Addressing a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said Pakistan was trying to shift blame on India.

Last year, Pakistan classified several militant groups operating in the province under the label “Fitna al Hindustan” and alleged that they were acting at India's behest. However, Islamabad did not present any evidence to substantiate those accusations.

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In response, the Indian envoy said the terminology was a deliberate attempt to misrepresent facts and mislead both the people of Pakistan and the international community.

"Blaming neighbours for its own failures is an old Pakistani habit. This attempt to hoodwink the world will fail," says Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish.

"Pakistan coming up with official notifications, directing its government agencies to start referring to groups inside its own borders as 'Fitna al Hindustan', is nothing but officially sponsored misinformation and disinformation dressed in religious terminology," Parvathaneni said.

He further said, "This is an outcome of the organized factory of hate coming from the deep state of Pakistan, which aims to keep their citizen in a state of permanent hostility with India."

The Indian envoy also criticised Pakistan’s political system and the military’s role in governance. Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni described the country’s recent constitutional changes as evidence of growing influence of the military over civilian institutions.

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India condemn Pakistan attack on Afghanistan

India also criticised Pakistan's military operations inside Afghanistan, accusing Islamabad of carrying out air strikes that resulted in civilian casualties and expressing concern over the impact of such actions on Afghan civilians.

"Let me reiterate. Dressing up a massacre as a military operation does not absolve the perpetrator. Killing, maiming and orphaning civilians is not counter terrorism," he said.

He further said "espousing high principles of international law and Islamic solidarity while mercilessly carrying out air strikes during the holy month of Ramadan is the perfect example of hypocrisy."

Concluding his remarks, Parvathaneni said Pakistan had a long history of blaming neighbouring countries for its own internal shortcomings and failures.

India's criticism comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan following a major escalation earlier this year. In February 2026, Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan reportedly killed at least 13 civilians, including women and children, according to the United Nations.

The clashes soon intensified into the most serious confrontation between the two countries in recent years, with both sides launching cross-border attacks and military operations. By March, the UN said the violence had left at least 42 civilians dead, 104 injured, and displaced more than 100,000 people across Afghanistan.

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