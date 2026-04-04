'Factually incorrect': India rejects claims of Iranian oil cargo diversion to China

The central government has dismissed news reports and social media posts regarding an Iranian crude cargo being diverted from Vadinar, India, to China due to “payment issues” as factually incorrect.

The clarification comes after reports claimed that a US-sanctioned tanker carrying Iranian crude, named Ping Shun, changed its route from Vadinar in Gujarat to Dongying in China.

“The news reports and social media posts about an Iranian crude cargo being diverted from Vadinar, India, to China due to ‘payment issues’ are factually incorrect. India imports crude oil from more than 40 countries, with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different regions based on commercial considerations,” the ministry said in a post on X.

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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that, amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including supplies from Iran, and there are no payment hurdles for Iranian crude imports.

“Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran, and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports, contrary to the rumours being circulated,” the ministry added.

The ministry further said, “Claims regarding vessel diversion ignore how the oil trade works. Bills of lading often carry indicative discharge port destinations, and cargoes at sea can change destinations mid-voyage based on trade optimisation and operational flexibility. It is reiterated that India’s crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months.”

Addressing separate claims regarding LPG supplies, the government said the reports were inaccurate.

It confirmed that an LPG vessel, Sea Bird, carrying around 44,000 metric tonnes of Iranian LPG, arrived in Mangalore on April 2 and is currently unloading its cargo.

“On LPG too, some claims being made are incorrect, as the LPG vessel Sea Bird, carrying around 44 TMT of Iranian LPG, berthed at Mangalore, India, on April 2 and is currently discharging,” the ministry said in the post.

US vs Iran war

The Israel-US vs. Iran war, now in its second month, began after US and Israeli forces launched surprise coordinated airstrikes on February 28. The strikes resulted in the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several key Iranian leaders. The conflict has triggered a global fuel crisis after Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping from the US, Israel, and their allies. Iran has restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz to enemies, allowing only vessels from friendly countries, including China, Russia, India, Iraq, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Thailand.

(With IANS inputs)