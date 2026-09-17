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‘Fake alert’: MEA debunks reports of world leaders falling ill after BRICS Summit

MEA has dismissed as “fake” social media reports claiming that several world leaders fell ill after attending the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
‘Fake alert’: MEA debunks reports of world leaders falling ill after BRICS Summit
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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