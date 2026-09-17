/‘Fake alert’: MEA debunks reports of world leaders falling ill after BRICS Summit

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday dismissed as “fake” reports claiming that several world leaders fell ill after attending the BRICS Summit in India.
In a post on X, the ministry’s fact-checking unit warned users against what it described as “malicious” content circulating on social media platforms.
Fake Alert!!!— MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) September 17, 2026
We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms! pic.twitter.com/NRu6Dfk7Yj
"Fake Alert!!! We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms," the ministry’s fact-checking unit posted on X.
JUST IN: South African President Ramaphosa becomes ill after attending BRICS summit in India. pic.twitter.com/OCirinOUf4— BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) September 17, 2026
Cyril Ramaphosa fall sick
The ministry’s remarks followed a statement from the office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, which said he had stepped back from public engagements after returning from the BRICS Summit in India. The office added that the 73-year-old president had been advised by doctors to rest and recover due to ill health.
The presidency said Ramaphosa returned from the summit on Monday and has been resting since then on doctors’ advice.
“The Presidency wishes to advise that, due to ill health, President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently booked off from public engagements.”
“Where possible, the President has asked the respective Ministers to represent him at scheduled public engagements,” the statement further reads.
PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA BOOKED OFF FROM PUBLIC ENGAGEMENTS— The Presidency (@PresidencyZA) September 16, 2026
The Presidency wishes to advise that, due to ill health, President @CyrilRamaphosa is currently booked off from public engagements.
President Ramaphosa, who returned from the BRICS Summit in India on Monday, has been…
Several unverified reports also alleged that Chinese President Xi Jinping left the BRICS Summit ahead of schedule due to medical reasons and returned to China aboard a special flight.
BRICS Summit 2026
The BRICS Summit was held in New Delhi, India, from 12 to 13 September 2026. Under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” India hosted the meeting and confronted the challenging task of forging consensus within an increasingly diverse 11-member grouping.
The BRICS Summit in India brought together several leaders from the bloc, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping.
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