Fake Job Offers, Abduction, Ransom: Why Iran Blocked Visa-Free Travel Privilege For Indians

Earlier this year in May, three men from Punjab, who had attempted to travel to Australia via an illegal route, were kidnapped in Iran.

Visa-free Travel: Starting November 22, Indians will no longer be able to enter Iran without a visa as Tehran has decided to suspend the visa-free facility following a surge in fraud and human trafficking cases. Introduced in February 2024, the visa waiver had been aimed at boosting tourism, but multiple incidents of deception and crime prompted Iranian authorities to reverse the policy.

“The implementation of the one-way tourist visa cancellation regulations for Indian nationals holding ordinary passports in the Islamic Republic of Iran has been suspended as of 22nd November 2025,” the Iranian embassy in India announced on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports will be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” it further stated.

Tourism Appeal Of Iran

Valid for 15 days once every six months, Iran had offered visa-free entry to Indians exclusively for tourism. The policy excluded employment opportunities. With its historical cities like Isfahan and Shiraz, pilgrimage centres such as Qom and Mashhad, vast desert landscapes, and remnants of the ancient Silk Road, Iran is a popular destination for Indian travellers.

The country also serves as a key transit hub for budget travellers heading to Europe or Central Asia.

India Responds

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the government had been alerted to multiple cases in which Indian nationals were lured to Iran on false employment offers or promises of onward travel to third countries.

“Individuals were tricked into journeying to Iran by taking advantage of the visa waiver facility available for ordinary Indian passport holders. On arrival in Iran, many of them were kidnapped for ransom,” the ministry said.

The MEA confirmed that, in light of these cases, Tehran had decided to suspend the visa waiver for ordinary Indian passport holders.

“This measure is intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements. From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports would be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran,” it added.

It also advised travellers to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel or onward transit through Iran.

Fraud And Kidnapping Cases

The suspension comes after a high-profile incident in May, when three men from Punjab (Hushanpreet Singh of Sangrur, Jaspal Singh of SBS Nagar and Amritpal Singh of Hoshiarpur) were abducted in Iran. The trio had attempted to reach Australia via an illegal route and were assured by a Punjab-based agent that they would receive accommodation in Iran before moving onward through Dubai.

After landing in the country on May 1, the men were reportedly kidnapped, and the abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, according to their families. The three were later rescued following India’s intervention with Iranian authorities.

In September, the Indian government had also issued a warning to its citizens seeking employment in Iran, urging them to exercise the “strictest vigilance” due to rising instances of fake job offers.