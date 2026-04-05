‘Fallout will end life in GCC’; Iran warns of ‘radioactive fallout’ after attacks on Bushehr

Iran has warned of ‘Radioactive fallout’ after continuous attacks on its nuclear power plants in Bushehr.

Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in an X post, said “Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran.”

He warned of larger radioactive fallout, which will have drastic repercussions on all of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

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Highlighting the Western hipocracy, Araghchi further said, “Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine?”

Iran’s Foreign Minister’s remarks pressed on the geographic location of Bushehr, a port town with more proximity to GCC countires Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) than to Tehran.

Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine?



Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran.



Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives. pic.twitter.com/onGCgkJFjt — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 4, 2026

Earlier in a letter to the United Nations,Iran cautioned about a "severe risk of radioactive contamination" from attacks on the power plant.

"The aggressors' repeated strikes near the operational Bushehr nuclear power plant are deeply alarming," he stated. "They put the entire region at risk of serious radioactive contamination, with devastating human and environmental fallout." The letter, shared on Telegram, underscores these grave concerns.

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday also raised alarm over the safety of nuclear facilities in Iran.

In an X post, he stated, "I join the IAEA in raising the alarm again over the safety of nuclear facilities in Iran. The latest incident involving the Bushehr nuclear power plant is a stark reminder: a strike could trigger a nuclear accident, with health impacts that would devastate generations. With every passing day of this escalating conflict, the stakes and threats are raised higher and higher. We must de-escalate now. Peace is the best medicine."

The IAEA reported that a projectile hit near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) premises that morning, the fourth such incident in recent weeks. Iran informed the agency that a physical protection staff member was killed by a fragment, and a site building suffered damage from shockwaves and debris. No radiation spikes were detected.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi voiced deep concern, emphasizing in an X post, "NPP sites or nearby areas must never be attacked," as auxiliary buildings often house critical safety equipment. He renewed calls for maximum military restraint to prevent a nuclear accident and stressed adherence to the seven pillars of nuclear safety and security in conflict.

This follows Saturday's projectile strike near the plant's perimeter, which killed one security personnel, per Iran's Tasnim news agency. Tasnim added that the main plant components were unharmed, though an auxiliary building was damaged; operations remain unaffected.



(with ANI inputs)





