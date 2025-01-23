'Falsely Smeared': Netanyahu Defends Elon Musk Amid Controversy Over Inaugural Gesture

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come to the defense of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, following criticism regarding a gesture he made during Donald Trump’s inauguration, which some commentators linked to a Nazi salute. Netanyahu dismissed the allegations as a "false smear," emphasizing Musk’s strong support for Israel.

Netanyahu Stands By Musk

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), a platform owned by Musk, Netanyahu expressed his unwavering support for the tech mogul. “Elon is a great friend of Israel,” Netanyahu wrote, reiterating Musk's significant contributions in defending Israel’s right to protect itself from terrorist threats.

The Israeli leader underscored Musk’s past actions, including his vocal support for the nation during times of crisis.

Netanyahu also mentioned Musk’s visit to Israel following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, calling the trip a testament to Musk’s dedication to Israel’s security. Musk had previously joined Netanyahu in visiting a kibbutz that had been attacked by Hamas militants, further solidifying his stance against terrorism.



This is not the first time Musk has faced backlash for his comments and actions concerning anti-Semitism. In the past, Musk was criticized for endorsing a post that accused Jewish people of “hatred against whites” — a statement he later apologized for. Additionally, his acquisition of X has sparked concerns about the platform's role in promoting hate speech and racism.

However, Netanyahu highlighted that Musk’s actions, including his apology and his public support for Israel, have shown that he is committed to fighting anti-Semitism. Israeli President Isaac Herzog also acknowledged Musk’s potential to make a difference in the ongoing battle against hatred.

Musk Responds to Gesture Criticism

Musk, who has repeatedly dismissed claims about his controversial gesture at Trump’s inauguration, took to X to downplay the significance of the accusations. "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired,” Musk remarked, brushing off the criticisms as stale and unfounded.