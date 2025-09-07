‘Fantastic Week In Washington’: Indian Lobbyist Jason Miller Meets Trump Amid Tariff Tensions

Amid ongoing tensions between India and the US over increased tariffs on Indian goods, political lobbyist Jason Miller, whose firm was hired by the Indian government for diplomatic outreach, met President Donald Trump in Washington and shared a photo from the White House on X.

He said that he had a “fantastic week in Washington,” noting that his visit was just “to stop in and see our President in-action!”

"Fantastic week in Washington with so many friends being in town, topped off of course by having the opportunity to stop in and see our President in-action," the post read.

He further added, "Keep up the great work, President Donald Trump."