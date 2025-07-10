FATF Flags E-Commerce Abuse: How Terror Networks Are Using Amazon, PayPal And VPNs To Finance Attacks In India

New Delhi: The digital storefronts we scroll through every day now carry a dark undercurrent. A new report by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has laid bare how terrorists are exploiting online platforms – from Amazon to PayPal – to fund violence in India. The global anti-terror watchdog has cited evidence from two major cases – the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing and the 2022 Gorakhnath Temple attack.

According to the FATF report, the aluminum powder used in the deadly Pulwama blast, which killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel, was purchased through Amazon. The powder was used as a key ingredient in the explosive device to maximise its destructive impact.

The report names the February 14, 2019 attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which targeted a convoy of security forces, as a case study of how e-commerce can be weaponised. Indian agencies later confirmed that the plot was executed by the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. A total of 19 people were charged under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including seven foreign nationals. Their properties – both movable and immovable – were seized.

The FATF also highlighted the April 3, 2022 attack attempt at Gorakhnath Temple in Uttar Pradesh. A man influenced by the ideology of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) tried to storm the temple and attacked security personnel. He was arrested. But the financial trail he left behind shocked investigators.

The man had transferred Rs 6.7 lakh (roughly $7,685) using PayPal to foreign countries in support of ISIL. He masked his location with VPNs and routed transactions through third-party accounts.

FATF’s case study revealed he also received Rs 10,323 (around $188) from a foreign source and made at least 44 transactions to offshore accounts.

Authorities found he had paid a VPN provider via his Indian bank account. An extensive analysis of his email-linked PayPal activity showed he sent funds to individuals identified as ISIL supporters in foreign jurisdictions.

The FATF stated that PayPal suspended his account due to the suspicious nature of these transfers, helping prevent further illicit movement of money.

The report further flagged a larger trend – terror networks are using e-commerce and digital payment systems to buy weapons, fund radical cells and access 3D printing material for weapon manufacturing. With the rapid rise of fintech platforms in the last decade, the abuse of digital tools has multiplied.

In a stern warning, the FATF wrote, “Some terrorist groups have continued to receive financial and other forms of support from governments.”

The report cited inputs from publicly available sources and government delegations to say that state-sponsored terrorism is still active in several countries.

“Delegations have reported that state support is being used either as a fundraising mechanism or as part of the financial management strategy of groups engaged in terrorist acts,” the report stated.

This support includes direct funding, material aid, logistics and even training.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists and funding attacks through illicit money networks. Citing these incidents, Indian officials have called for Islamabad’s continued presence on FATF’s ‘grey list’.

In June 2025, the FATF condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike in Jammu & Kashmir, again pointing out that such attacks could not occur without financial support.

India’s security agencies are pushing for stronger oversight on digital transactions and stricter checks on international remittances routed through fintech apps.

As the battleground shifts to cyberspace, the challenge of disrupting terror finance is growing more complex. FATF’s warning is blunt – the digital rails that power everyday convenience are being hijacked for deadly ends.